“Horror in particular has had this reputation as sort of second rate: second rate skill levels, cheap scares, lots of gratuitous blood,” says Tananarive Due, an author who teaches Black horror and afrofuturism at UCLA. “It’s only in more recent years, especially on the literary front and somewhat in cinema, we’re seeing a change in attitude toward horror that people are realizing, oh, maybe there’s more to this than jump scares.”

“Surely the court was aware that timing is everything here,” says UCLA law professor Richard Hasen. “And the fact that they set this for the last week of the term when they’re going to be the busiest that they are going to be all year ... it looks like they recognize that this trial may well not happen before the election.” (Hasen was also quoted by The Hill, Rolling Stone and Deadline.)

But since the border crisis has intensified, Biden has pivoted to a more aggressive posture, undercutting a 2020 campaign theme to allow more migrants to enter the country. He’s overseen a record number of deportations and he vowed to shut down the border if Congress sent him the border security deal. “I think there’s no question that that is a product of political pressure,” says Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of UCLA’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy.

UCLA immigration law professor Hiroshi Motomura noted that efforts to establish these camps would probably face legal challenges as well as potential public outcry. Such camps would infringe on immigrants’ civil rights and likely subject them to harsh living conditions. “It’s going to remind people of Japanese American incarceration,” Motomura told Vox. “I think a big part of the American public would recoil at some of these things if they’re actually out there.”

Beyond the audit, UCLA researchers spent months studying helicopters’ health effects in Black and Latino neighborhoods by using highly sensitive instruments to measure noise pollution from low-altitude flights. Residents and some academics have said that the disruptive noise caused by helicopters circling overhead can cause serious health consequences, including poor sleep and anxiety.

The storm is almost certain to pack a wallop, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA. During a briefing Thursday, he noted that the system is somewhat unusual for its frigid temperatures and wet conditions. It is rare to see such a cold air mass that is also moist and associated with so much storm activity, he said.

Scientists have made the first direct observation of the influence of the universe’s most potent magnetic fields on deconfined nuclear matter. This discovery, unveiled in a new study by the STAR collaboration at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) at Brookhaven National Laboratory, emerged from examining how particles of opposite charges diverge after being released from collisions of atomic nuclei … “Those fast-moving positive charges should generate a very strong magnetic field, predicted to be 1018 gauss,” said Gang Wang, a STAR physicist from the University of California, Los Angeles. ”This is probably the strongest magnetic field in our universe.”

UCLA Health researchers have discovered a group of specialized support cells in the brain that can regulate behaviors associated with human neuropsychiatric disorders. The study, published in the journal Nature, focused on a group of cells known as astrocytes — star-shaped cells that tile the central nervous system and provide a support structure for the neural communication networks. (UCLA’s Matthias Ollivier and Baljit Khakh were quoted.)

However, Sammy Saab, MD, AGAF, MPH, a professor in the Departments of Medicine and Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said hepatic encephalopathy is difficult to diagnose because it can often resemble other conditions. “Unfortunately, when you get cirrhosis, a number of complications occur, and an important complication is hepatic encephalopathy. The numbers vary depending on how you define hepatic encephalopathy because hepatic encephalopathy is a spectrum of mental confusion, and it can occur depending on severe liver disease from 25-80% of people with cirrhosis,” Saab explained.

Tonight, before you head to bed, check your thermostat. Set it somewhere between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. People sleep better in that temperature range. “Not only in terms of maintaining sleep, but also of falling asleep,” says Alon Avidan, MD, MPH, director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. That also goes for how long you sleep and how well.