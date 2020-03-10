UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Deserted oil wells haunt Los Angeles | Los Angeles Times

“It’s really about incompetence, playing games with politics,” said Michael Salman, a UCLA professor who watchdogs oil and gas issues. “It’s about shortsightedness.”

Georgia may update HIV laws for first time since AIDS crisis | Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than 571 people have been arrested under Georgia’s laws between 1988 and September 2017, according to the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, or roughly 27 people a year.

Seeking the essence of swamps | Los Angeles Times

On a brisk afternoon early last month, [Catherine] Opie, who in addition to being an artist is also a longtime UCLA professor (late last year, she became the first to hold the art department’s endowed chair in art), took time to talk about how she ended up hanging out in the swamps — and the TV shows she likes to watch to get away from them.

New insights about the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole | Australian Broadcasting Corporation

“We’ve been in for quite a show,” said UCLA’s Andrea Ghez. “After being able to do the first direct test of how gravity works near a black hole, we’ve been treated to a moment when the black hole appears to be in a state that it’s never been observed to be in before.”

U.S. response to coronavirus criticized | CNN International

“I think the issue of containment means… not having any local spread, and we do have areas of local spread in the United States at this time,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

Coronavirus questions are answered | CNN

It’s easy for asymptomatic people with coronavirus to spread the illness, said Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA’s School of Public Health. “Certainly, when you speak, sometimes you’ll spit a little bit,” Rimoin said. “You’ll rub your nose. You’ll touch your mouth. You’ll rub your eyes. And then you’ll touch other surfaces, and then you will be spreading virus if you are infected and shedding asymptomatically.”

What you need to know about coronavirus | Minneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, much like influenza, and while there’s not a vaccine for it, there are ways to cope. The precautions used to fight influenza are the same ones that people should be using to stave off coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, said Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

When you’re washing your hands this much, it’s imperative to take the additional step of keeping them moisturized. Dr. Sara Hogan, a dermatologist at UCLA Medical Center, explains that your outermost layer of skin, the stratum corneum, is composed of dead skin cells, which shield your skin from dirt and microbes and also act as a guard to retain your skin’s moisture. Frequent hand-washing can disrupt this barrier, causing your skin to lose moisture.

Morgan Tingley, a University of California, Los Angeles ornithologist, proposes another culinary comparison: “Caterpillars are like the bread of the diet of baby birds. They’re a staple.”

Why young men are turning to circumcision | Brisbane Times (Australia)