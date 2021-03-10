UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The U.S. and California economies will experience near-record growth this year thanks to widespread vaccinations for COVID-19 and massive federal relief for struggling workers and businesses, UCLA forecasters predict. … “This is a very ‘good news’ forecast,” said Leo Feler, senior economist of the forecasting group based at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. “We have finally turned the corner.” (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was also quoted; UCLA’s Leila Bengali was cited. Also: Pasadena Now, KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM.)

Research shows that systemic racism continues to amount to a psychological and physiological “Black tax” for many Black Americans as a result of near-daily discrimination and prejudice, no matter how high their socio-economic status, according to a study this week from the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles. Black men in particular “face constant experiences of discrimination and disappointment when they try to contribute,” Vicky Mays, the study’s co-senior author, said in a statement. “They are treated like criminals in a society where they often are not allowed to achieve their full potential.”

Aydogan Ozcan, a professor at UCLA who works on photonic computing, believes the rise of AI could bring technology like Lightmatter’s to the fore. He suggests that a shift toward new forms of photonic computing might even unlock new ways of doing AI. “We might see major advances in computing speed, power and parallelism, which will further feed into and accelerate the success of AI,” he says.

A team of researchers co-led by a UCLA epidemiology professor has received an $8.8 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to conduct a nationwide study aimed at reducing the spread of HIV — the virus that causes AIDS — among young transgender women through the use of a mobile app, the university announced Tuesday. … Dr. Matthew Mimiaga, director of the Fielding School’s UCLA Center for LGBTQ Advocacy, Research & Health, said there is an urgent need for interventions among younger transgender women whose infection rates are particularly high. (Also: KCBS-TV and KABC-TV.)

Your influence isn’t so much about what you say but how you say it. The University of California at Los Angeles Professor Emeritus Albert Mehrabian attributes only about 7 percent of a message’s impact to words, with the rest coming from vocal cues (38 percent) and non-verbal communication (55 percent). In the world of online work, we don’t have our voices or bodies to soften our written messages. And it’s those messages that are holding you back.

This high rate of long-term unemployment, experts say, is likely linked to many Asian American women working in service sector industries like restaurants, hospitality and beauty; Asian American workers in these fields faced a staggering unemployment rate of 40%, according to a UCLA report released in July 2020.

“You’re right. There have been two fundamental problems with the COVID vaccines. The first has been supply. Just trying to produce the sheer volume of vaccines we need to vaccine a population of ten million people in the county, almost 40 million in the state and almost 360 million people in the country,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 2:20 mark. Brewer was also interviewed by KNX-AM.)

Hal Hershfield, associate professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, was one of three researchers in a study published in the journal Marketing Science in November 2020. The findings may help you set up a recurring savings plan, where money is automatically moved to a savings or investment account on a regular basis. (Hershfield was quoted.)

Back in 2018, Krekorian and Koretz introduced a motion to develop a broad policy to reduce single-use plastics in the city. The following year, L.A. County, which is working in collaboration with the city on this effort, commissioned UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation to report on the impact that plastics have on our wastestreams. The findings, released in February of 2020, showed that single-use food service had a significant presence, which poses an issue given that these items are not recycled.

Kal Raustiala, director of UCLA Ronald W. Burkle Center for International Relations, notes that when it comes to these issues, there are considerations of both international and domestic law that inform each other while presenting their own respective sets of issues. Regarding international law, “the issue becomes: Are you invited by the state involved?” Raustiala says. “It’s fine if you’re invited to do that by the sovereign, or if you have a [UN] Security Council resolution, or you’re engaged in self-defense.” The latter justification, he explains, is critical.

Yalda Afshar was about two months pregnant when reports of COVID-19 began to emerge in the United States in February last year. As an obstetrician managing high-risk pregnancies at the University of California, Los Angeles, Afshar knew that respiratory viruses are especially dangerous to pregnant women… “I had this sense of solidarity that I’ve not felt before,” she says. “It was an inspiration to just work harder and try to get answers faster.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) But while many people are excited about the prospects of only one shot, the new vaccine is also getting backlash. Part of that is coming from lack of clarity about the vaccines’ efficacy numbers, and part of it is more nuanced. On March 2, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops urged Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it uses lab-grown cells that are clones of fetal tissue from abortions in the 1980s.

“Letting down one’s guard and one’s defenses and [crying] is a very positive, healthy thing. The same thing happens when you watch a movie, and it touches you, and you cry. That process of opening into yourself, it’s like a lock and key,” [said] Stephen Sideroff, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist at UCLA and director of the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Ethics.

And, if you can get all your necessary nutrients from food, you should, says Elizabeth Ko, M.D., medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative.

In APL Bioengineering, researchers from UCLA have developed materials that can interface with an injured spinal cord and provide a scaffolding to facilitate healing. To do this, scaffolding materials need to mimic the natural spinal cord tissue, so they can be readily populated by native cells in the spinal cord, essentially filling in gaps left by injury. “In this study, we demonstrate that incorporating a regular network of pores throughout these materials, where pores are sized similarly to normal cells, increases infiltration of cells from spinal cord tissue into the material implant and improves regeneration of nerves throughout the injured area,” said author Stephanie Seidlits.