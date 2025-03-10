UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Susan Babey, director of research at UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, says the drop of immigrants enrolled in Medicaid in 2019 was a new trend that had never been seen before. Babey’s research found that California immigrants who didn’t use public programs due to fear of disrupting their immigration status were more likely to delay medical care or prescription refills.

“The chilling effect is that of creating fear from uncertainty,” said Arturo Bustamante, the director of faculty research at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute and co-author of a recent policy brief on the topic. Immigrants may not understand that Trump’s order would not be applied retroactively, or they may simply read the order as a threat to their ability to build a life for their families in this country.

“We are in a sort of brave new world as we shift into this reality of increasingly more urban wildfires,” said Edith de Guzman, who researches water equity and climate adaptation policy at UCLA. “We have impacts that we’re not really even sure how to measure or monitor.” (UCLA’s Gregory Pierce was also quoted.)

“What we’ve seen so far are cuts on the order of 10% to NOAA and the weather service,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, during a briefing Friday. “There are highly credible rumors that the plan is for a further 30% to 50% cut.” (Also: UCLA’s Katherine Karlsgodt was quoted by Spectrum News 1.)

Economists have also expressed doubts over the feasibility of the DOGE Dividend. UCLA economist Kimberly Clausing criticized the initiative as lacking concrete budget savings. (Clausing was also interviewed about tariffs by KNX-FM.)

“Some of the U.S. supply of natural gas is going to be diverted from the domestic market to the European market, and that means that natural gas prices will go up. So, that affects electricity because there are electrical generation plants that are fueled by natural gas,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg.

“States are going to have to increase salaries or fatten up the benefits package in other ways if they’re asking people to forgo this flexibility,” said Chris Tilly, a UCLA professor of urban planning who studies labor markets.

Trump “swore up and down that he’d seek ‘retribution’ against his political opponents,” said UCLA School of Law professor Jon Michaels, adding that the president’s actions show disregard for the rule of law.

“The only way to diagnose sleep apnea is through a sleep study, which can be done either at home or overnight in a sleep center,” says Dr. Sam Kashani, a board-certified sleep medicine assistant clinical professor at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“Hantavirus is a disease that is fairly rare. We’ve only had less than a thousand cases since it was first discovered here in the United States around 1993. Hantavirus can be a little bit tricky because it does mimic the flu,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Iodine deficiency can be serious, but is eminently treatable. (Pregnant women should be particularly attentive to their iodine levels, the UCLA endocrinologist Angela Leung told me, because deficiency can result in birth defects.)

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, using data collected by the Department of Justice’s National Crime Victimization Survey in 2022 and 2023, found that transgender people experienced violent attacks at a rate of 94 per 1,000 people compared to just 21 per 1,000 non-LGBT people.