Even if Sanders wins, Medicare for all is unlikely | New York Times

Even if the rules were changed to get rid of the filibuster, making it possible to pass major legislation with only 50 Senate votes, “there is not any guarantee that the 51st Democrat would be willing to support Medicare for all or anything close to it,” said Mark Peterson, a professor of public policy, political science and law at the University of California, Los Angeles.

People are four times more likely to start saving if they focus on saving $5 per day, rather than $150 each month, though they add up to the same amount in the end, research from Shlomo Benartzi and Hal Hershfield of the University of California, Los Angeles and Stephen Shu at the City, University of London finds. That’s because people are more likely to view the larger monthly number as an impossibility, while the smaller number feels more manageable, the researchers write.

No guarantee that Warren voters will align with Sanders | FiveThirtyEight

According to an analysis of aggregated surveys in the field from Jan. 9 to Feb. 13 administered by Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape, USA Today found that all three candidates’ supporters have about the same levels of net support for many key issues in the Democratic primary, like limiting how many bullets a gun magazine can hold or offering a public option for insurance. But on a few key policies, Warren supporters actually backed issues at rates more similar to Biden supporters than Sanders supporters.

“The White House has always been very supportive of military families, but she really focused on the kids,” said Ron Astor, an education and public affairs professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “She understood the importance of schools and the experiences of military kids going from place to place and worrying about their parents.”

Last meals on death row: A peculiarly American fascination | New York Times

Michael Owen Jones, a professor emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles, interrogated the subject in his thoughtful 2014 paper “Dining on Death Row: Last Meals and the Crutch of Ritual.” … Professor Jones wrote in an email that the interest in death-row meals was born merely of a desire “to think about one’s own last meal and what it would consist of, wondering what if anything could be inferred about the personality of the executed person from the requested final meal.”

What you need to know about coronavirus | Washington Post

Epidemiology experts said the most important aspect of preparedness costs nothing at all — calm. “Don’t panic,” said Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA. “There’s no value in panicking or telling people to be afraid. Don’t let fear and emotion drive the response to this virus.”

Testing failures have slowed public health response | MSNBC

“It is very clear that there many cases of coronavirus that we don’t know yet,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin. “We don’t have testing up and running. The fact that we’ve had failures in getting testing up and running has really slowed us down. We have no data to tell us where we are in this epidemic.”

“I think the other policy issue is, what do you tell people about the availability of vaccine?” said UCLA’s Dr. Jonathan Fielding. “There’s been some dissonance from the administration about that, but it’s very clear it takes at least a year to do that. What hasn’t been brought up is that there are some antivirals, at least one of which is showing some promise.” (Fielding’s comments begin at about 8:15 in the video)

How safe is a trip to the supermarket? | Los Angeles Times column

Michael T. Roberts, executive director of the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at UCLA, said even though there’s been scant official guidance on the risks of supermarket shopping, “everyone should be thoroughly washing their produce.”

“I think in terms of the exhibitors — AMC, Cinemark and others — I doubt that this is money that they will be able to make up in the calendar year,” Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, said. “I think this is going to be a hit in the way that cruise lines or out of home amusements are being hit.”

Hot time in the city: Urban lizards evolve heat tolerance | Science Daily