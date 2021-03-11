UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Adam Bradley) Nonetheless, a line of demarcation persists between rap and poetry, born of outmoded assumptions about both forms: that poetry only exists on the page and rap only lives in the music, that poetry is refined and rap is raw, that poetry is art and rap is entertainment. These opinions are rife with bias — against the young, the poor, the Black and brown, the self-educated, the outspoken and sometimes impolite voices that, across five decades, have carried a local tradition from the South Bronx to nearly every part of the world.

Nearly a year later, a new report from UCLA’s School of Law found that a number of inmates at L.A. jails endured unnecessarily long stays during the pandemic. Inmates missed court hearings and appearances that could have led to their release or a possible plea deal because of lockdowns in the jails.

Aaron Littman, deputy director of UCLA law school’s COVID Behind Bars Data Project, said vaccinating incarcerated people is an “urgent priority” — not only because of the threat COVID poses to detention facilities, but also because the pandemic has severely impacted the court system. “Our criminal legal system has really ground to a halt,” he said. “We can’t return to normal in criminal courts until people are vaccinated.”

Thanks to aggressive virus-control restrictions across California and a rapidly expanding vaccination roll out, the state’s economy will likely bounce back faster than the nation’s as a whole, although lagging tourism will continue to impact hospitality sectors, according to a UCLA economic forecast released Wednesday. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was quoted. Also: Newsweek, KCBS-TV and KCBS-AM.)

In the 1930s, thousands of workers walked off the job at the city’s largest iron and steel companies, demanding union recognition and higher pay, according to Robin D.G. Kelley, a professor of history at UCLA and author of “Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists during the Great Depression.” The governor called in the National Guard after gun battles erupted between workers and company police. At least two strikebreakers were killed.

“Screen sizes of individual devices are unlikely to get bigger, but the total amount of screen real estate will increase. People will prefer using multiple monitors for better multitasking — to access other applications while videoconferencing, for example,” said UCLA’s Xiang “Anthony” Cheng.

The consultants examined multiple existing research reports on thousands of film and TV shows including the “Hollywood Diversity Report” conducted annually by the University of California, Los Angeles; Nielsen’s 2020 “Being Seen on Screen: Diverse Representation and Inclusion on TV”; and annual work by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. (Also: Deadline and Vanity Fair.)

“White supremacy seeks to isolate you, make you feel like no one is listening and no one is supporting you. It uses that as a tool to keep in power,” said Gaye Theresa Johnson, associate professor in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA. “And so when you aren’t validated in your feelings or feel supported, that does real harm.”

“Once again, as we saw in previous decades, university leaders leaned on profit and the well-being of the institution before leaning on the well-being of Black students,” says [UCLA’s Eddie] Cole, author of The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom. “That’s really what I see here, regardless of whether they should or shouldn’t have gone to the private portal. What they’ve done is continued a historical tradition.”

The distribution and supply of COVID-19 vaccines will be essential to restarting the economy and recovering lost jobs, according to Leo Feler, senior economist at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The coming months are projected to be very difficult until we vaccinate a large number of people. After that, we will grow quickly ... due to pent-up demand,” Feler says.

“I think that there’s typically this sort of blind faith that we place in trees, that they will provide all of these wonderful social benefits,” says V. Kelly Turner, assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA. “But the environmental benefits that trees provide are entirely context-dependent,” she says. Patchy adoption of sprawling tree planting plans may not lead to the cooling bliss we desire in urban places.

“I don’t fully understand what’s going on,” said Randall Kuhn, a social demographer at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health who researches homelessness. “But something happened in March.”

Gene therapy researcher Donald Kohn of the University of California, Los Angeles, agrees with the company’s conclusion. There is “no evidence that the integrant was affecting expression of any genes near its integration site,” says Kohn, who is one of several academic researchers who consulted with Bluebird. That makes the case “quite different” from the cases years ago. (Bluebird is paying Kohn for his time, but he says that didn’t influence his opinion.)

Spinal cord injuries lead to permanent paralysis, and unfortunately there isn’t much that doctors can do to repair the damage. But a new study may help improve the outcomes, with researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) showing in tests in mice that injections of a porous scaffold material can help the body patch up the damage. (UCLA’s Stephanie Seidlits was quoted.)

Or, as UCLA neuroscientist and mindfulness expert Dan Siegel explains, “When we attune with others we allow our own internal state to shift, to come to resonate with the inner world of another. This resonance is at the heart of the important sense of ‘feeling felt’ that emerges in close relationships. Children need attunement to feel secure and to develop well, and throughout our lives we need attunement to feel close and connected.”

Joana Fernández Nuñez, a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles who worked over the summer as a full-time contact tracer in New Mexico, is currently assisting in training contact tracers at the university. It’s challenging hearing the stories of individuals affected by Covid-19 and it’s difficult not always having the resources available to help, Fernández Nuñez said, but good communication and empathy are key to the process. “A lot of people have these skills, but sometimes we don’t realize we have them,” she said.