A new Hollywood Diversity report from UCLA illustrates growing representation overall for more people of color in the industry, both behind and in front of the cameras, and that audiences largely support diverse films. Still, researchers say, there is a lot more work to be done — and it’s not certain this growing representation will last. (UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón and Michael Tran were quoted. Also: BBC News.)

By trying to address some questions, the majority created new ones, raising the possibility of a confusing and acrimonious post-election season, they said. “They’ve introduced new uncertainty,” said Richard Hasen, a UCLA law professor and director of the university’s Safeguarding Democracy Project.

“Today’s decision is a victory for the 1.5 million people who have jumped at the opportunity to sponsor loved ones under this program,” said Monika Langarica, senior staff attorney at the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law, which was among the intervenors in the case in support of the administration. She added that the ruling is “a critical repudiation of Texas’s attempt to hold immigration policy hostage for the entire country.”

UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh says that nowadays “censorship envy” generates reciprocal speech suppressions: One ban (e.g., on speech celebrating Hamas’s atrocities) causes people who disagree with it to assert an entitlement to a reciprocal ban (e.g., on speech defending Israel’s countermeasures).

Of the scenarios we’ve shown, an expanded recruiting strategy requires the most work from colleges. But it’s also “the big overlooked gold mine here,” said Richard Sander, a law professor at UCLA who has worked on admissions strategies at the law school level.

The testimony of first responders, who are often witnesses to the aftermath of what happened, can be valuable to investigations. But their mission is not the same as that of investigators, said Jessica Peake, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

He referenced a statement by Mitchell Chang, interim chief diversity officer at the University of California, Los Angeles saying “if anyone is trying to tell students what to think, it is legislators who want to ban these offices wholesale or write bills to make it illegal for university employees to say phrases like unconscious bias or cultural appropriation.”

Four children have remained free of detectable HIV for more than one year after their antiretroviral therapy (ART) was paused to see if they could achieve HIV remission, according to a presentation today at the 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Denver … The research was led by study co-chairs Ellen Chadwick, M.D., professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Yvonne Bryson, M.D., professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine and Mattel Children's Hospital at UCLA, and director of the Los Angeles Brazil AIDS Consortium.

Ultimately, employers who are filling roles after layoffs or hiring freezes are likely to use the newfound leverage they have, says Till von Wachter, professor of economics at University of California, Los Angeles. “They’ll tend to orient their new salaries at the going rate, so starting wages may fall in order to equilibrate the market,” he says.

In this scenario, cultivated meat probably won’t save the planet from climate change and animal suffering. “It wouldn’t serve its original function of being a direct replacement for commercial meat,” Daniel Rosenfeld, who studies perceptions of cultivated meat at UCLA, told me. But at the very least, it could provide another dinner option.