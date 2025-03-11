UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription.

Also Monday, UCLA announced a new campuswide initiative to combat antisemitism, with Chancellor Julio Frenk saying the university is at an “inflection point” that compels it to “end hate however it manifests itself.” (UCLA’s Dan Gold, Gaye Johnson and Sherene Razack were quoted; UCLA’s Stuart Gabriel was cited. Also: KTLA-TV, KTTV-TV, KNBC-TV, Spectrum News 1, KCRW-FM and LAist KPCC-FM.)

Hollywood sweeps DEI efforts under the rug | Los Angeles Times

Actors of color accounted for 25.2% of lead roles in the top theatrical films of 2024, down from 29.2% in 2023, according to the most recent UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. The number of films directed by people of color also dropped in 2024 compared with 2023. Directors of color accounted for 20.2% of 2024 movies, down from 22.9% for the prior year. People of color account for about 44% of the U.S. population.

White House downplays stock market tumbles | Washington Post

Trump’s trade actions have thus far affected roughly $1.3 trillion in imports, but the reciprocal tariffs could also affect the remaining $1.8 trillion, although there is huge uncertainty about what precisely the administration means, according to Kimberly Clausing, who served as a top economist in President Joe Biden’s Treasury Department and is now at UCLA and the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington-based think tank.

The problem for Democratic optimists | New York Times

At the same time, the authors of a major 2018 study showing that ideologically extreme candidates are punished by the voters on Election Day, “Who Punishes Extremist Nominees? Candidate Ideology and Turning Out the Base in U.S. Elections,” by Andrew B. Hall of Stanford and Daniel M. Thompson of UCLA, have revised their work.

Legislator: Contractor status for manicurists | Orange County Register

Vietnamese Americans make up about 80% of licensed manicurists in California and about 85% of them are women, according to a recent UCLA study.

“I think that all powerful individuals and all powerful entities are in some sense trying to bend reality to favor them, to play for their own interests,” said Norma Mendoza-Denton, an anthropology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-edited a book about Trump’s use of language. “So it’s not unique, but definitely the scope at which it’s happening, the way it’s happening, the speed of it right now, is unprecedented.”

Research reveals effects of obesity on pancreatic cancer | Scienmag

A recent groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has uncovered significant insights into the interplay between chronic stress and unhealthy dietary habits, specifically their collective contribution to the alarming rise of pancreatic cancer. This study is particularly striking as it highlights how lifestyle choices, especially those related to diet and mental health, profoundly influence the onset and progression of one of the most lethal forms of malignancies known to humankind.

Gen Z’s American dream | Spectrum News 1

There’s a new UCLA study that shows that many young people still want the American dream, but they doubt they can achieve it. (UCLA’s Atlas Burrus was featured.)