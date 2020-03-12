UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Doctor-poets search for the right words to help patients | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Richard Rosenthal, a psychiatrist at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, can attest to that interest. When his poem “Hands-on” appeared in JAMA in 2018, it was read 1,300 times the first day it was published online. Some of his academic research articles, he says, garner only a fraction of that initial audience.

Lawsuit aims to end California license plate language limits | Associated Press

The firm probably has a good point, said Eugene Volokh, who teaches First Amendment law at the UCLA School of Law. “When the government sets up a program in which people can engage in their own speech, like a license plate program, it generally has to administer it in a reasonable and viewpoint-neutral way, so it doesn’t discriminate based on viewpoint,” he said.

A UCLA-led research team has produced in unprecedented detail experimental three-dimensional maps of the atoms in a so-called 2-D material — matter that isn’t truly two-dimensional but is nearly flat because it’s arranged in extremely thin layers, no more than a few atoms thick.

Lawsuit seeks to require L.A. to provide beds for homeless | Associated Press

It would be hard to imagine a federal court agreeing to take on this case, said Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at University of California, Los Angeles. “A judge is not going to oversee the governments of the city and the county to deal with this problem, as complicated as it is,” he said.

What we talk about when we talk about quarantine | Vanity Fair

In the summer of 2012, University of California, Los Angeles’s Center on Everyday Lives of Families (CELF) released a study, “Life at Home in the Twenty-First Century.” In it, the authors tracked 32 young families of a range of socioeconomic means in Los Angeles as their lives crept indoors over the course of nine years. The takeaway, aside from the familial isolation, is the material glut in homes thanks in part to technology making it so easy to amass stuff.

Marcia Santini, an emergency room nurse at the University of California Los Angeles hospital, said there are “inconsistencies” in policies even within the state’s university hospital system. “The administrators, now that we have declared a state of emergency in California, they’re keeping up with whatever the CDC is putting out, and that changes day-to-day,” she said.

(Column written by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) The worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, has meant that many people all over the world, are living in a perpetual state a panic. The severity of an infected individual’s disease course remains unknown, and there is neither a full-fledged prevention nor sure-fire cure.

More recent work, including research led by Alan Barreca (University of California, Los Angeles), show that absolute humidity – the total amount of water vapor in the air – is a particularly useful index. In a 2017 study, Barreca and colleagues found that incorporating absolute humidity leads to a 3-5% improvement in forecast accuracy for models of flu transmission extending out to 4 weeks.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, another cardiologist not involved in the study, had similar caveats. There could be other differences between the two patient groups that help explain the findings, said Fonarow, a professor of cardiovascular medicine and science at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Most Americans will likely be exposed to coronavirus | Daily Beast

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA who has served as an adviser for the World Health Organization, CDC, and National Institutes of Health, questioned how health authorities could monitor the likelihood of exposure to the American public. “There is no good way to measure exposure in the absence of infection,” said Brewer. “‘Exposure’ without infection would not have any health consequences.” (UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner is also quoted.)

“The fact that cruises are departing at this moment shows that the Federal government is not taking Covid-19 seriously enough,” UCLA … professor Anne Rimoin tweeted Saturday. (Rimoin was also quoted by CNN Health.)

Should you cancel spring break travel plans? | Town & Country

“By and large, for international travel, the risk is that country restrictions and travel restrictions are very fluid, and they could change within a week’s time,” explains Dr. David Eisenman, director of UCLA’s Center for Public Health and Disasters. “So, you have to be prepared. You have to follow the news about country you’re going to before you leave, and be prepared to cancel or to possibly have to self-quarantine when you get back.” (Eisenman was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”)

Dr. Kathleen M. Brennan, associate clinical professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, said women shouldn’t hesitate to discuss painful periods with their doctor. “We can’t predict who will have endometriosis, other than knowing that daughters or sisters of women that have endometriosis are at risk,” Brennan told Healthline.

How the spirit of protest is echoing in L.A. concert halls | Los Angeles Times