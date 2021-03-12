UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

On a cold Tuesday evening in January, Blanca Lopez and her son Criztiaan Juarez drove from their home in Glendale to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center… Five months earlier, she had nearly died of COVID-19, and an ambulance, following the same route she drove today, took her to UCLA. (UCLA’s Susan Valentine, Dr. Peymon Benharash and Dr. Vadim Gudenzko were quoted. Valentine, Gudenzko, Beharash and UCLA’s Cathy Levenstein were quoted in an accompanying Los Angeles Times article.)

Vadim Gudzenko, an intensivist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, became familiar with ECMO during that pandemic. “The first time I saw ECMO’s effect on a patient, it was frankly mind-blowing,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and it is amazing to see how people who were near death a minute ago are now alive and stable after the initiation of ECMO.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Chris Zepeda-Millán) Detaining migrant children and separating migrant families at the border were among President Donald Trump’s most notorious immigration policies. Activists have been pressuring President Biden to do more to reverse these. We researched the history of and support for these and other border policies in our book “Walls, Cages, and Family Separation: Race and Immigration Policy in the Trump Era.” What we found might be useful for those trying to craft effective policies that Americans are likely to support.

The study, spanning the years 2015-2019, was conducted over the last six months and drew on earlier research by the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Southern California and Nielsen.

Dana Cuff is director of UCLA’s City Lab; she helped co-author the 2017 bill. She says these backyard units are a good solution “if we’re trying in Los Angeles to produce as much housing that fits within our existing communities as possible ... [housing] that’s affordable and accessible to a wider population.”

For Matthew Lieberman, professor of social cognitive neuroscience at UCLA, it’s because humans are bad at keeping things in context. “I do think that people can take these things more personally in games than they probably should,” he tells me over video chat. “One of the most famous things in my field of social psychology is that humans are notoriously bad at appreciating the ways in which the situational context is guiding behavior.” This is known as the Fundamental Attribution Error.

The U.S. is on the verge of the greatest financial rebound in generations — and California is going to do even better, according to a new study by UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. “For the economy, a waning pandemic combined with fiscal relief means a strong year of growth in 2021 — one of the strongest years of growth in the last 60 years—followed by sustained higher growth rates in 2022 and 2023,” Anderson senior economist Leo Feler predicts in the school’s quarterly economic outlook, released Wednesday. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was also quoted. Also: KCET-TV.)

Ashvin Gandhi, Ph.D., from the University of California Los Angeles, and colleagues calculated the percentage of hours of nursing staff care that turned over annually at each of 15,654 facilities. The authors used data from 492 million nurse shifts collected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on payroll-based daily staffing for U.S. nursing homes.

Earlier this week, the CDC released its first set of guidelines for the small (but steadily growing) population of people who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told VICE, this is, apparently, a pretty big move and a very good sign. “The CDC is a very risk-averse organization,” Shafir said. “It’s a very big deal that they’ve released this guidance, and, as we vaccinate more people, we’ll get updated guidance.” (Shafir was also quoted in the Wall Street Journal.)

For help with discussing the science, I talked to Dr. Omai Garner from UCLA Health. He emphasized: it’s okay to have questions about the vaccines. In fact, he said, you should.

Lara Cushing, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Fielding School of Public Health and co-lead of the study, said: ‘There is growing evidence linking residence near unconventional oil and gas operations with negative health impacts for nearby residents, including impacts on fetal growth and preterm birth.’

That alone can mean non-alcoholic beers frequently contain almost as many calories and more carbs than regular beers. “It’s healthier than alcoholic beer, but it isn’t that much lower in calories,” says Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “It’s sort of like having a soda without some of the sugar.”