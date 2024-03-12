UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

And David Saltzberg, a physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, worked as a scientific consultant for other productions, such as “The Big Bang Theory”, before applying his expertise to “Oppenheimer”… “I was called in to help out with the production in scenes that were filmed in Los Angeles. I worked mostly with the prop manager. That involved things like deciding what was on the chalkboards, or what equations Oppenheimer handed to Einstein to show whether the atmosphere would catch fire,” [said Saltzberg.]

What does the industry think of Oscar betting? Gabriel Rossman, a sociology professor at UCLA, thinks it isn’t enthused. (The academy declined to comment.) [Rossman] said the film industry lobbied to stop another betting market from existing in 2010: the Hollywood Stock Exchange, a prediction website where people voted on the value of movies and celebrities. After industry pushback, it continued as a virtual game with no money involved.

While there has been some progress, much more needs to be done. The 11th annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, released in early March, showed for the first time ever that the movies with the most diverse casts made up many of 2023’s top films. According to the Hollywood Diversity Report 2024, Part I, movies like “Creed III,” “Scream VI” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” had “50 percent or more actors of color” and “posted the highest earnings in their film series.”

Fully extending everything in the TCJA is expensive — $4 trillion over the 10-year budget window, said Kimberly Clausing of the University of California Los Angeles School of Law.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) We recently returned from the annual meeting of the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students (NISTS), an organization exclusively focused on the needs of transfer students, especially those who wish to move from a community college to a four-year institution to earn a bachelor’s degree. As longtime attendees, we were inspired to once again be in the company of hundreds of other transfer advocates, gathered to share practical strategies and best practices for supporting student transfer and success.

WilmerHale ensuring that no compensation went to Lee from the case appears to show the firm was “bending over backwards to ensure there is no issue at all,” said Scott Cummings, a UCLA School of Law professor.

Still, the ads may have affected Min’s campaign. “They were pretty arresting. I don’t know whether they did the trick politically,” said Jim Newton, a UCLA lecturer and veteran journalist who has followed the region closely. “Without that money maybe Dave Min finishes first.”

“In a way, there was a no-win condition here for her. And if in fact she’s dealing with illness, I can’t imagine how distressing this is on top of that. I do think expectations from the public have to change too,” said Sarah T. Roberts, professor and director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry.

Making the program permanent is a good initial step, said Gregory Pierce, director of UCLA’s Human Right to Water Solutions Lab. He said it’s a beneficial crisis assistance program that helps prevent shutoffs of service and provides debt assistance. “But it doesn’t present a holistic support of affordability for households,” Pierce said.

Shannon Wongvibulsin, M.D., Ph.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a scoping review to identify and characterize current English-language AI dermatology mobile apps available for download.

Eating a typical American diet full of ultra-processed foods can change your microbiome so that it is less diverse and has fewer types of beneficial bacteria, said Arpana Gupta, co-director of the Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.