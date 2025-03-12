UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“People are going back into their homes and living in a toxic soup,” said Michael Jerrett, an environmental health scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is collaborating on the new effort. Jerrett’s previous research has suggested that more than 50,000 premature deaths in California between 2008 and 2018 can be attributed to particle pollution from wildfires.

“It’s not just about the Palisades,” said Stuart Gabriel, a professor of finance and real estate at UCLA Anderson School of Management. “It’s clearly about risks that extend well beyond specific fire zones,” Gabriel said. “It’s also about the very basis of insurance, which is spreading the cost of risk. And so it has implications for every single homeowner in California.”

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, called the firings “shortsighted.” Without a means to replace lost employees or their work, Swain told CBS News he believes the situation could quickly devolve into a public safety threat.

A recent survey from UCLA Law’s Emmett Institute tallied at least 59 U.S. franchises that accept sponsorship dollars from oil giants, or utility companies whose energy sources are primarily fossil fuels. The list included five other California teams: [Los Angeles Football Club], the Sacramento Kings, the Athletics (formerly of Oakland), the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

Dr. Jeffrey Hsu recalls the fear of the unknown as he and other health professionals confronted a virus they didn’t understand, much less know how to treat. “It was quite scary,” said Hsu, a cardiologist and an assistant professor-in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “We were bracing ourselves for the worst.” (Also: UCLA’s Anne Rimoin was featured by KTLA-TV.)

(Article by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) It’s not yet known how many people have gotten sick in the outbreak — there are at least 223 confirmed cases, but experts believe hundreds more people may have been infected since late January. As public health officials try to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus, some experts are worried about longer-term complications.

Measles kills immune cells and causes lasting damage. “Another risk is what’s called post-measles immune amnesia,” said Dr. James Cherry, a distinguished professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “When you have measles, you’re more susceptible to other infectious diseases for a period of up to up to five years.”

The prevalence of chronic conditions has risen to unprecedented levels over the past 20 years, with nearly one in three young people estimated to now be living with pediatric-onset conditions that significantly affect their lives, new research suggests. This rise is largely driven by ADHD/ADD, autism, asthma, prediabetes and depression/anxiety, said Lauren Wisk, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.