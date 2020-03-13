UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Coronavirus will slam brakes on California’s economic growth | Los Angeles Times

“Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic we were optimistic about the California economy,” wrote Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the Anderson School of Management forecast, noting that unemployment in December stood at just 3.9% and income growth was higher than in the U.S. overall despite the toll of the trade war on the state’s logistics industry. But “that has now changed,” he wrote. (Also: KCRW-FM)

Internet inventor helps UCLA celebrate its centennial | Spectrum News 1

Inside UCLA’s engineering school, there is a special room that has transformed all of our lives. It’s the birthplace of the internet. “That’s the main attraction over there. That machine is the first piece of internet equipment ever,” said Dr. Leonard Kleinrock, whose research laid the groundwork for the internet. Today, we call it a router, but at the time, it was known as an Interface Message Processor (IMP).

Universities say they want diversity but recruit well-off, white, out-of-state students | Los Angeles Times Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Ozan Jaquette) Last week, I published a report, with UCLA data scientist Crystal Han and in conjunction with the think tank Third Way, about the recruiting practices of public research universities. We based our analysis on a research project I started with Karina Salazar, who was my doctoral student when I was an assistant professor at the University of Arizona. Karina’s experience of college access differed from mine. She gave me permission to tell her story.

For Trump, coronavirus crisis is all about the numbers | Washington Post

“If one doesn’t want numbers because it makes someone look bad, that’s not a good use of the numbers,” said Jonathan Fielding, a professor of public health policy and management at University of California at Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. “If numbers help better track a response, that’s certainly reasonable. But obviously concerns about numbers looking bad — concerns about that is not the use of metrics that helps a situation.”

How the coronavirus could transform Los Angeles | Los Angeles magazine

“Until we have enough data to understand how quickly it spreads and how severe the symptoms are and what the case fatality rate is, we all worry,” says Anne W. Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who studies Ebola in Africa. (UCLA’s Dr. Jonathan Fielding and Dr. David Eisenman are also quoted; Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC and quoted in the New York Times)

Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to three days | Associated Press

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found. Their work, published Wednesday, doesn’t prove that anyone has been infected through breathing it from the air or by touching contaminated surfaces, researchers stress… The tests were done at the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Lab in Hamilton, Montana, by scientists from the NIH, Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles, with funding from the U.S. government and the National Science Foundation.

“It is possible, but apparently very rare that otherwise healthy people can get severe disease,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease expert at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “But right now we have patients in the hospital with severe influenza that were otherwise healthy people in their 40s and 50s.... It’s rare as well, but it occurs.”

USC and UCLA transition to online classes | Los Angeles Times

UCLA had a head start in its transition to nearly all remote classes this week, thanks to its online teaching and learning initiative launched in 2014 in cooperation with the University of California. The campus already had developed training and workshops for online instruction across disciplines and invested heavily in the technology to deliver it… “We’ve taken the infrastructure we had in place and put it on steroids,” said Patricia A. Turner, vice provost of undergraduate education and senior dean of the College of Letters and Science.

Cuts at Wisconsin hospitals push nurses to the limit | Wisconsin Public Radio

An extensive amount of research shows that as nurses spend less time with patients, health outcomes worsen, leading to longer hospital stays and more “adverse events” like falls and pressure ulcers, said Jack Needleman, professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the University of California Los Angeles School of Public Health.

Why some Hollywood events haven’t been canceled | Hollywood Reporter

UCLA’s Dr. Emanuel Maidenburg, a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine with a specialty in anxiety disorders, tells THR hat people should start thinking about healthy activities that can be done at home in case events are canceled city-wide, there is a quarantine or work-from-home directives from employers. “Social isolation itself can be quite unpleasant,” he said. “One suggestion we give is to have a plan of what you can do instead. What are activities of self care that can be helpful? It’s good to prepare and experiment with new things because a new environment requires a mindful and systematic effort to sustain healthy habits. The goal is to find activities that are pleasurable or stress reducing.”

Lack of paid sick leave is highlighted as coronavirus spreads | WebMD

In one map compiled by the WORLD Policy Analysis Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of California, Los Angeles, the U.S. is one of only a handful of countries — including India, Liberia, Somalia, Sri Lanka and both Koreas — that doesn’t provide sick leave from the first day of an illness.

A global pandemic hits home | The Argonaut

Dr. Loren Miller, an infectious disease specialist with UCLA Medical Center, said precautionary measures being implemented by public agencies and intense medical research being done at public health agencies are encouraging, but coronavirus “has all the hallmarks” of a pandemic. “Most health departments are very aware of the situation. The capacity for testing today that they didn’t have on Friday has increased,” he said. “What scares me is that it’s fairly transmittable, and slightly more so than influenza.”