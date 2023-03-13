UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar says about Hollywood | NBC News

“It’s just hugely monumental because of all those biases that exist in the industry and just racism,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, the director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA. “To overcome all those hurdles of what exists in terms of the academy — that’s huge … I think it’s almost disrespectful that they haven’t honored her in the past.”

Fake Mexican pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl | Los Angeles Times

Congressional lawmakers … sent a letter Friday to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken urging the department to immediately “warn Americans traveling to Mexico of the danger they face when purchasing pills from Mexican pharmacies.” In explaining the need for such a high-profile warning, the letter repeatedly cited an investigation by the Los Angeles Times as well as a study by UCLA researchers — both of which found dangerous counterfeit pills being sold over the counter at pharmacies in northwestern Mexico.

Colorectal cancer rising in people under 55 | CNN

And Dr. Folasade P. May, an associate professor of medicine in the University of California, Los Angeles Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, says that “when something is affecting people who have their birth years in common, then we know it’s something in the environment that has led this whole group of people to have higher rates” … There are an alarming number of reports linking cases of cancer, including colon cancer, to environmental toxins.

Concerns over new documentary about ‘sextortion’ | NPR

In the film, he compares narcotics addictions to pornography addiction and claims that the human brain develops a tolerance to sexual images that may lead to the consumption of illegal forms of pornography like “rape porn or the child pornography.” That claim is unsubstantiated and “harmful,” says Nicole Prause, a senior statistician at UCLA who studies neuroscience and sexual psychophysiology as well as alcohol and opiate addiction. She explains that addiction to narcotics works very differently in the brain than other compulsive behaviors. They are different problems that require different treatments.

West Virginia bill to ban transgender health care for minors | Associated Press

The Republican governor has not taken a public stance on the measure and it’s unclear whether he will sign it into law … A 2017 study by UCLA Law’s The Williams Institute estimated West Virginia had the highest per capita rate of transgender youth in the country.

California releases water from reservoir | NBC News

“The primary management objective of flood operations is to reduce the risk of downstream flooding rather than conserve for the dry season to come,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “It suggests that inflows are big enough and the reservoirs levels are high enough that officials don’t want anymore water stored in them for safety reasons,” he added. (Swain was also quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsweek and National Geographic.)

What’s your risk of getting long COVID? | NBC News

Dr. Sun Yoo, director of the Covid Ambulatory Monitoring Program at UCLA Health, said she still sees debilitating cases of long COVID, but “in general overall, I am seeing less of it and less severe versions of it.”

Discussing when life begins | KCRW-FM’s ‘Life Examined’

[UCLA’s Amander] Clark, who studies the very earliest stages of embryonic development, says that “life begins at fertilization. However, as a developmental biologist, the opinions are a little bit more diverse on where life begins, and it’s more centered around when does an individual life begin. For some developmental biologists, [it’s] when an embryo is no longer capable of splitting into two different individuals, somewhere around 14 days after fertilization.”

Managing antidepressant medications for seniors | HealthDay News

Major depressive disorder is common in older adults, said Dr. Aaron Kaufman, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Primary care physicians or psychiatrists will often start with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor [SSRI] to treat depression, and it generally takes two to three months to see the full impact of that intervention,” said Kaufman, who was not involved with the study but reviewed the findings.