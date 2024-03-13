UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California’s economy should grow somewhat faster than the nation’s, though its unemployment rate will remain above the national average, a new forecast by the UCLA Anderson School said Wednesday. “The forces driving California’s economy remain robust,” said the analysis by Jerry Nickelsburg, forecast director.

The pandemic put a spotlight on the challenges that health systems face when deciding how to allocate scarce resources during a time of crisis. To better understand differing opinions on this issue, researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and UC Health conducted a survey of laypeople and health care professionals, and found that while both groups have similar priorities for allocating medical resources, they are less aligned on how these priorities should be achieved. (UCLA’s Dr. Russell Buhr was quoted.)

In a new UCLA Health study, 25 medical students pursuing emergency medicine were interviewed about their experiences working in an emergency room during clinical rotations. Four themes were identified in their answers: watching difficult interactions between patient and care team and among the care team was distressing; women participants found that culture to be exclusionary; traits — like assertiveness and self-advocacy — were favored; and access to mentors, representation, and exposure to environment influenced interest towards the specialty.

The Agriculture Improvement Act allowed for the broader production of hemp, “which is cannabis that has only a very small amount of delta-9 THC,” said Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. That opened the door for people to extract chemical compounds from hemp, such as CBD, and convert them into other substances that can produce intoxicating effects, she said. (Cooper was also quoted by NBC News.)

“There’s some evidence that suggests that for people who have preexisting lung conditions, or for other sort of susceptible individuals, such as children, that higher concentrations of this (particulate matter) material can lead to some negative lung effects and pulmonary effects,” says Dr. Daniel Beswick, a surgeon in the otolaryngology — head and neck surgery department at UCLA. If candle burning in addition to smoking and cooking are going on all at once, that’s that many more chemicals in the air a person is exposed to.

None of the dyes proposed in the ingredient ban are part of a natural diet, said Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian and adjunct assistant professor at the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA. Instead, they’re manufactured, Hunnes wrote in an email, and “unnecessary, unhealthy, carcinogenic, likely inflammatory (which itself is a risk factor for cancer and other chronic diseases).”