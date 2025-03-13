UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“If the Administration were to reverse the endangerment finding, greenhouse gases would no longer need to be regulated under the Clean Air Act. Presumably, [the Environmental Protection Agency] would then simply move to revoke all of Biden’s major climate rules regulating cars, trucks, power plants, and oil and gas operations,” wrote UCLA environmental law professor Ann Carlson. (Carlson was also interviewed by KCRW 89.9-FM’s “Press Play.”)

Jon Christensen, a UCLA environmental historian, said it’s especially important for California to stand strong. “If we can’t stand by our decades-long commitments to addressing climate change [when] we’ve spent billions of dollars on it, and if we can’t stand by our decades-long commitments to equity, who is going to?” he asked.

While Latinos represent 28% of all Medicaid and CHIP enrollees, they account for 37% of beneficiaries with limited benefits that cover only specific services. “They actually use health care services less than other groups, because of systemic barriers such as limited English proficiency and difficulty navigating the system,” said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and faculty research director at the university’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute.

“Medicaid is the only place — it’s like the bank, it’s where the money is,” said Mark Peterson, professor of public policy, political science, health policy and management at UCLA. He added of Valadao: “He’s going to have a problem.”

“That’s really a signature of warmer temperatures,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, told Ian. “There has been precipitation in the mountains in many cases, but that has been more in the form of rain than snow for much of the season.” (Swain was also featured by BBC News.)

“To prevent an outbreak from happening, you need to vaccinate about 95% of the susceptible population because measles is so contagious. It’s just about the most contagious pathogen that we know,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

New research finds that socioeconomically disadvantaged groups may still be underusing emergency departments for potentially serious illnesses in the wake of the COVID pandemic, despite an overall rebound in emergency department use by 2022. The UCLA-led study, published in Health Affairs, shows that most of the rebound was driven primarily by patients covered by commercial insurance or Medicare fee-for-service. (UCLA’s Dr. Richard Leuchter was quoted.)

A 2021 study from UCLA Health found that found conscious dance produced mental health benefits among the vast majority of participants with depression, anxiety or history of trauma.