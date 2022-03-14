UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Employees want corporate statements on social issues | Los Angeles Times

“In addition to being more tech savvy, they seem to be also more collaborative, more mutually accountable and more acutely aware of hypocrisy when they see it,” said Jay Tucker, executive director of UCLA Anderson’s Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports. “They’re not afraid to hold their bosses and their boss’ bosses accountable when they feel like something’s not appropriate. That’s a noticeable and significant shift in the way workers approach these kinds of issues.”

‘Long COVID’ patients in search of relief | NBC News

Compounding the problem is a lack of consensus on how to define long Covid, according to a commentary published Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine from researchers at UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles. “We do not know what constitutes long Covid or how to formally diagnose it,” the authors wrote. “An improved understanding of this condition is needed to provide appropriate care for our patients.”

Overdose deaths rise in Black community | Wall Street Journal

The most recent full-year of federal data, through 2020, shows the rate of drug deaths among Black people eclipsed the rate in the white population for the first time since 1999, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles recently demonstrated.

Animal tranquilizer contributes to rising OD deaths | STAT

The reports from Philadelphia and clues that xylazine was cropping up in other parts of the country inspired the researchers and colleagues to try to track the expansion … “It’s been a structural shift, and it’s caught on,” said anthropologist Philippe Bourgois of UCLA, one of the authors of the paper and a member of the team who did the work in Philadelphia, which involved living for stretches in local neighborhoods to study drug markets, poverty, and violence.

U.S. media companies’ boycott of Russia | Atlantic

Given the American entertainment industry’s challenges at home — the pandemic’s effects on production, the shaky theater business — its response to a distant war is significant, according to Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “Hollywood is feeling that it has an obligation to take a stand,” he told me. “I don’t think Hollywood necessarily always felt that, except when [Americans] were actually fighting a war … This may be less like what we’ve seen in the past, and may be a harbinger of what we’re going to see more in the future.”

Why Netflix dating show is groundbreaking | NBC News

The range of personalities exhibited by several of the parents of Asian cast members allow for a more nuanced understanding of parenting, simultaneously challenging viewers to look at parental love outside squarely Western forms of affection, experts said … “You need consistent depictions of authenticity and to have varying types of authenticity because we’re not all the same either,” Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement in the division of social sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, told NBC Asian America.

Many local schools set to drop mask mandates | Daily Breeze

Andrew Fuligni, co-executive director of the UCLA Center for the Developing Adolescent, said he’s not surprised that some young adults would be self-conscious about unmasking in front of their peers after two years … “And we just need to be there to catch them if they’re having some difficulty,” Fuligni said of students. “Be sensitive if there are some moments when they just don’t want to engage.”

Donor conflicts with Jewish studies scholars | Chronicle of Higher Education

The freedom to push boundaries is required for “scholarly excellence,” said David N. Myers, a professor of Jewish history who has an endowed chair at the University of California at Los Angeles. Together, the University of Washington and Western Washington cases are fresh examples of the ways in which big donors try or expect to exert influence on universities.

How the war in Ukraine affects prices at home | KCBS-TV

“Yes, in U.S. dollars — in today of 2022 — gas is $6 a gallon, maybe approaching $7 a gallon. But when you think about how wages have also gone up … over the course of the past 10 years, that’s really not a fair comparison. Think about the price of gasoline relative to how much people earn, and relative to how much people consume,” said UCLA’s Leo Feler.

How colleges can help student-parents succeed | KPCC-FM

In the U.S., more than a quarter of undergraduates are raising children … Paolo Velasco direct the Bruins Resource Center at UCLA … “If the purpose of financial aid is to really support student graduation for students who have families and individuals that they’re taking care of, if you can’t provide financial support to really support their entire families, then are we really doing everything that we can to support their individual success?” Velasco said.

Mediterranean diet vs. keto | U.S. News & World Report

In addition, the two allow more fat than many other diets. Although specific food sources may differ, there can be some overlap. With keto, “You can use healthy fats like avocado, avocado oil, nuts and seeds,” [UCLA’s Dr. Dana Ellis] Hunnes says. “With the Mediterranean diet, you can also use a lot of avocado, nuts and seeds and olive oil.”