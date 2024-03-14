UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Due to a rebound cargo traffic through ports and strong income growth, California’s economy should continue to outpace that of the United States as a whole over the next three years, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. “The risks to the forecast are political, geopolitical and the potential for interest rates to still disrupt the current expansion on the downside and increased international immigration and accelerated onshoring of technical manufacturing on the upside,” UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg wrote in a quarterly report on the state’s economy. (Also: KABC-TV, KCRW-FM and LAist 89.3-FM.)

A new, flexible device that clings to the neck can translate muscular movements into speech, enabling people to talk without using their vocal cords … Lead study author Jun Chen, an assistant professor of bioengineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Live Science that the idea for the patch arose after he’d spent several hours lecturing and felt his voice becoming tired. He began to imagine a way to solve this problem, to make it possible for a person to speak without using their vocal cords, also known as “vocal folds.”

Blood test shows promise for early colon cancer detection | New York Times

There are two options for people of average risk: a colonoscopy every 10 years or a fecal test every one to three years, depending on the type of test. Or, as Dr. Folasade P. May, a gastroenterologist at UCLA Health puts it, “either you take this horrible laxative and then a doctor puts an instrument up your behind, or you have to manipulate your own poop.”

Jennifer Dobkin manages an animal therapy program for medical patients and staff called UCLA People-Animal Connection, and said she has seen how interacting with dogs helps people concentrate and relax. “If it’s a staff member that’s been stressed and having a bad day, you can physically see their posture relaxes. They smile. They’ll say things to us like, ‘You have no idea how much I needed this,’” she said. (Also: KNBC-TV highlighted therapy dogs at UCLA.)

While Kozol’s writing is anything but dry, his understanding of education research has always been careful and rigorous, said Gary Orfield, co-director of The Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, an institute that provides data on the persistence of school segregation by race and class. Orfield credited Kozol for not allowing himself to get distracted by the types of technocratic school reforms that politicians often prefer, like increasing high-stakes testing.

“Can women have it all? Nobody can have it all. Can women be incredible moms and successful professionals? Absolutely,” says Juliet A. Williams, a professor in the department of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We don’t want to fall into this habit of valorizing a stay-at-home lifestyle that is not accessible to everyone and even some people to whom it is accessible have chosen against it.”