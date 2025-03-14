UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“This definitely feels like an important situation that we need to be keeping our eyes on and monitoring very closely,” said UCLA’s Ann Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed about measles by Spectrum News 1.)

Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, director of the UCLA Long COVID Clinic, says even though the original virus is less worrisome than it once was, long COVID is creating a lasting public health crisis. She estimates there could be more than 2 million Californians who currently need treatment for long COVID. However, she points out that we still don’t know a lot about the condition.

For 25 years, the institution was run by Ann Philbin, who many have said transformed the institution into a world-class museum, quadrupling attendance and doubling the amount of programming. On Jan. 1, London-born Zoë Ryan took over operations and shares her plans for the newly expanded Hammer Museum. (Ryan was interviewed.)

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, is among several experts who worry that further cuts — potentially as high as 50% — are imminent. There is credible reason to believe that those deeper cuts are coming at NOAA, Swain said, citing concerns that they could be made in a rush to help fund the government ahead of a possible shutdown that could occur by the end of today (March 14).

“This is stuff that’s really designed to keep the public safe,” said Julia Stein, deputy director for the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “I don’t think any of us want to see us backsliding, (for example) going back to the kind of air we had before we had the Clean Air Act. That’s not what the EPA is designed to do. This is really antithetical to the mission of the agency.”

Even if the cuts are limited to research and data collection, the impact is devastating, said Joe Bishop, who runs the Center for the Transformation of Schools at UCLA. Researchers study education initiatives to see what’s working, what isn’t, which students need extra help and how effective schools are generally.

To counterbalance the effects of the tariffs on their bottom lines, businesses may have to overhaul their operations, said Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

“We know that the wildfires impacted whole communities, including whole families who lost their homes, evacuated — and in the midst of that, experienced their own traumatic stress and loss, and still need to take care of their children, their families,” said UCLA’s Gregory Leskin.

In Altadena, some lots seem to be selling for substantially less than they would have before the fires, said Mark Karlan, a real estate finance professor at UCLA. “Something is wrong with the Altadena prices, especially for how big those lots are,” he said after reviewing listings. And with many in financial distress, that can lure predatory buyers, he added. (UCLA’s José Loya was also quoted.)

“It’s incredibly stressful for people and they hate it … And when you have a particularly slow and unpredictable commute, or if you don’t know if getting to work is going to take 35 minutes or an hour and five minutes, it introduces all manner of stress,” said UCLA’s Michael Manville (approx. 1:45 mark).

In 1975, Leamer landed at the University of California, Los Angeles; he remained at UCLA until he retired in 2018. His survivors include his wife, Ama Neel, two daughters and a son. Although he could be a prickly presence in his field, it wasn’t because he believed he always had the answer. In fact, one of the hallmarks of his work was that he knew he didn’t.