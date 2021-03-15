UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The kinds of things, discrimination, that Black men experience much more is being thought to be dishonest. Black men, for example, were seen as being scary; Black men were seen as more likely to be viewed as someone who is criminal. … You can have a Harvard education, but when the police drive up, it doesn’t protect you,” said UCLA’s Vickie Mays.

Our 24-hour culture is keeping us up, said UCLA professor Jennifer Martin, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “We live in a society that makes money by keeping people awake,” she said. “There’s a reason why streaming video doesn’t just shut off at the end of the episode. It just goes on to the next one, right? You know, some streaming video executives have famously said that they’re in competition with sleep.”

“It’s hard to give rules,” said Dr. David P. Eisenman, a professor of medicine and public health with University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health. Eisenman and other experts agreed: Standard COVID-19 precautions – especially keeping your distance and wearing a mask – are especially effective at keeping you safe from the virus when spending time outside.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) As we head into the one-year mark of school closures across the country, from preschools through graduate schools, many are cracking their doors open to allow student to return to in-person instruction. At the same time, some are now closing those previously wide-open doors.

Kathryn M. Leifheit, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, was one of the lead authors of the new paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed. Still, she thought it was important to get the information out as soon as possible. “I think we wanted it to be useful to policymakers, to the general public, to advocates, and we wrote it with that in mind,” Leifheit said in an interview.

“The restrictions were, I think, generally constitutionally permissible, precisely because of the need to protect people’s lives against COVID, and courts upheld them,” said Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment law professor at the University of California - Los Angeles.

UCLA economists, in a quarterly forecast released this week, predict California and the U.S. economy will experience near-record growth this year after a catastrophic recession… The UCLA forecasters said payrolls won’t recover soon, given the severity of the downturn. By the end of 2023, the nation will still be 5 million jobs short of where it would have been without the pandemic, they estimate.

Kyle Mays, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is Black and Saginaw Chippewa, discusses the recent Cherokee Nation ruling that re-establishes citizenship for the descendants of Black people who were once enslaved by members of the tribe. (Mays was interviewed.)

While some people may find it easier to adjust their schedules because they have more flexible time demands during the pandemic, Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) board of directors and professor of medicine at UCLA, said others may not. “For many people, the impact will be the same. Students, for example, will still have to wake up and start classes an hour earlier, and workers with set schedules will still experience the negative effects of a lost hour of sleep,” Martin told Healthline.

“The number one thing is we want kids back in school. Are there going to be some hiccups? Of course. There’s been a year of upheaval, disruption of our normalcy. So I think we’ve got to be patient. We’ve got to be flexible. We’ve got to give kids an opportunity to be back into the swing of things,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. Alice Kuo was interviewed on CNN.)

“We still need to use common sense here, and just because you can do something doesn’t always mean you should,” UCLA’s Anne Rimoin said. … “We also have more contagious variants circulating, and we’re just about to get into the spring break season, where we could see spikes.” (Approx. 1:35 mark.)

Isaac Bryan, executive director of the UCLA Black Policy Project, told Al Jazeera the failure to indict the police officers involved in Taylor’s death showed “how our justice system treats accountability differently for different communities”. “You can lose your life at home in your bed, and still have your partner have charges filed against them sooner than the law enforcement officers who misguidedly fired into your bedroom,” he told Al Jazeera from Los Angeles in California. “And we need to think very critically about that.”

“Designers will have another major tool to add into their designs,” said study co-author Qibing Pei, a materials scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Beta blockers are good at helping the heart remodel. They’re good for people with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and for people with coronary artery disease,” says Dr. Megan Kamath, a cardiologist with UCLA Health.