“It’s so devastating to hear about anyone suffering from this disease. It truly is a silent killer. Most cases of colorectal cancer are going to be asymptomatic until their very late stage,” said UCLA’s Dr. Fola May (approx. :50 mark).

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Jessica Faiz and Dr. Utibe Essien) Memories of our medical school years at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine still linger — lifelong friends, memorable professors, caring for sick patients across the Bronx. And finally, a decade removed from graduation, our monthly student loan payments.

The UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report recently made headlines for its findings about the box office success of diverse films. Can the same success be found with TV audiences around the globe? The streaming numbers of FX’s new, epic limited drama series, “Shōgun,” which boasted a record-breaking 9 million views, could certainly offer a compelling case for the power of authentic storytelling.

“Only the Young,” organized last year by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, working with Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, is at the UCLA Hammer Museum in Westwood through May 12. It’s the first of its kind in North America. With 29 artists and nine artist groups, the exhibition is anchored by varieties of Conceptual art, which became the leading form internationally in the decades under review.

Richard Ambrose, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA, said there are animals such as beach hoppers, sand crabs and worms living in the sand that can get crushed by large pieces of debris or even the vehicles removing waste. “In general, from the ecological point of view, it’s better not to be driving on the beach or bringing heavy equipment down,” Ambrose said. But leaving the waste on the beach isn’t really an option, either; it’s also bad if animals ingest plastics and other waste.

“It’s very rare for parents to be held accountable when their children have access to firearms and do harm,” Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America, tells Time.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Abel) The U.S. is a flawed democracy. The Electoral College and the Senate make voters in less populous states far more influential than those in the more populous: Wyoming residents have almost four times the voting power of Californians.

“The tiny percentage of our respondents who end up in permanent housing, meaning housing with a bathroom and a separate room. Something we would think of as an apartment. That those people, 90 percent of them, are remaining housed,” said UCLA’s Randal Kuhn (approx. 2:10 mark).

A new UCLA-led study suggests that some people living with long COVID may be able to alleviate certain symptoms by using short-term, self-regulating therapies … Clinical psychologist Natacha Emerson, the study’s lead author and assistant clinical professor in the UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, said her study sought to test whether biofeedback would improve both the physical symptoms associated with long COVID and the psychological distress that often accompanies untreated chronic symptoms.

Victor Narro, project director for the UCLA Labor Center and a national expert on immigrant rights, could not speak to the specifics of organizing at Wonderful Nurseries but said the company’s argument is a common one. He said across industries employers will try to delegitimize union elections by saying workers were coerced or misled into signing.