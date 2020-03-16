UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It’s really important that we advocate that we have a government that follows those kinds of guidelines and acknowledges this is a public health emergency,” [UCLA’s Valerie Ewald] says. “People do need to get tested because that’ll give us a better idea of the overall rate of it. Right now, we’re not really sure how many people are walking around carrying it. Our government needs to keep working on us and keep the politics out of it and just focus on it as a public health emergency.”

Tests indicate coronavirus can survive in the air | The Hill

A study awaiting peer review from scientists at Princeton University, the University of California-Los Angeles and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) posted online Wednesday indicated that the COVID-19 virus could remain viable in the air “up to 3 hours post aerosolization,” while remaining alive on plastic and other surfaces for up to three days. (Also, UCLA’s James Lloyd-Smith was interviewed on National Public Radio)

“In cooler, drier climates the virus can travel further. It doesn’t fall to the ground as quickly,” says Dr. Jeffrey Klausner of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. Klausner’s team tracks the spread of infectious diseases worldwide, including the novel coronavirus. Professor Klausner showed the I-Team charts he and his fellow researchers are updating daily in his office, which show most cases of novel coronavirus are in areas with cold winter climates, including China, northern Italy, and South Korea.

“It’s really good that we’re seeing leadership from the governor and from our local mayor and County Department of Public Health, telling us what we knew we needed to do anyway, which is enact what we’ve been calling social distancing,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman (approx. 3:05 mark.)

“Everybody has to be very, very conscious that this … epidemic is going to get worse over time in the next coming weeks. … We have to follow the data, and the data shows that being in crowded areas will increase the chances of spread,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin.

Bay Area hospitals hope they won’t have to choose who to save in coronavirus pandemic | San Francisco Chronicle

“We’re hearing reports out of Italy of shortages of ventilators and ICU beds, that’s really concerning,” said Dr. David Eisenman of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “We’re hearing reports of health care teams, doctors and nurses, having to make choices about who gets a ventilator and who does not. ... That’s exactly what we worry about, that’s the exact scenario — if there’s a 50-year-old person who’s sick and needs an ICU bed and a ventilator, and a 75-year-old person who needs an ICU bed and a ventilator, and you have to make choices.”

The handshake deal is being tested by coronavirus | Los Angeles Times

“Hands are a very important vector for disease, and handshakes are a terrible idea from an infectious disease standpoint,” said Dr. Mark S. Sklansky, chief of pediatric cardiology at the UCLA medical school and medical director of the UCLA Children’s Heart Center.

Coronavirus could accelerate moves toward ‘telemedicine’ | Los Angeles Times Column

“For chronically ill, vulnerable patients, getting their status checked remotely will reduce exposure to possibly infected patients on the way to the office or in the waiting room,” said Jack Needleman, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA.

Lighter traffic, easy restaurant reservations and other perks of the pandemic | Los Angeles Times Column

Hill is onto something, said local transportation guru Martin Wachs, distinguished professor emeritus of urban planning at UCLA. “Small changes in traffic volumes can make large changes in travel times,” said Wachs. “So, at peak hour, when people are moving at 10 miles an hour, if you remove 7% of the traffic, you could be moving at 35 miles an hour.”

More than a third of US adults say movie theaters should close amid coronavirus outbreak | CNBC

“I think it’s going to be hit in the way that cruise lines or out-of-home amusements are hit,” Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, said. “I don’t think it is something that is easily replaced.” (Nunan was also quoted in Insider)

As coronavirus continues to spread, pregnant women may be especially anxious. But a University of California, Los Angeles expert says there’s no reason to panic. While expectant mothers are at higher risk for developing complications from some respiratory viruses because they have a weakened immune system, they need not be overly concerned about coronavirus, according to Dr. Neil Silverman, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

Sitting is bad for our health. Should we squat more instead? | New York Times

In other words, resting in chairs with our legs inert, as most of us do for most of our days, most likely contributes to our risks for the kinds of health problems that are so rare among the Hadza. It also may widen the mismatch between our comfy modern world and our evolutionary physiology, says Brian Wood, a professor of anthropology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the senior co-author of the new study.

We forgot about the most important job on the internet | New York Times Opinion

Sarah T. Roberts, an information studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, has interviewed moderators who report spending days at a time looking at videos of animal torture, child abuse and worse. In her recent book, “Behind the Screen,” she found that moderators suffer traumas that are very similar to those felt by rescue workers at a disaster scene.

Meet the UCLA Dance Team’s first male dancer ever | Dance Spirit