UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

When [Yalda] Uhls made the shift from Hollywood studio executive to academic at the University of California, Los Angeles, she looked more closely at the issue. Uhls devised a study of the values prominent in shows most popular with “tweens” — the catch-all name for youngsters age 8 to 12 — over five decades starting in 1967. Fame, it turns out, may indeed be fleeting, according to newly released research, a sequel to her previous work with colleagues at UCLA. (Also: Phys.org, MyNewsLA, Asian News International and Science Daily.)

“As far as justice, they never received that,” said Virginia Espino, who documented the women’s stories as co-producer of a film called “No Mas Bebés,” (“No More Babies” in Spanish). Espino, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert in reproductive injustice, said it’s unclear how many women were sterilized at the LAC-USC medical center. The lawyer for the women who brought the lawsuit estimated “hundreds.”

And California professors and pupils infused ethnic studies’ interdisciplinary approach into other fields. Today’s proposed ethnic studies curriculum references UCLA legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, who, in part through field work at battered women’s shelters in L.A., developed the famous analytical framework of “intersectionality,” which explores how race, class, gender, and other identities intersect and overlap.

“When communities have very solid social umbrellas, covid is not going to make much headway,” said David E. Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “But when you get communities that have great big, gaping holes — lack of health insurance, lack of providers, have to be out and exposed, low-income — covid is just going to go right through there.”

By the time the supervisors took their vote, COVID-19 had effectively “hit a sweet spot of controversy,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Had that number been 10 times less 0.1%, back down to like influenza, we would have been saying ‘oh, this is interesting. We have a new virus and we don’t have to close down society,” Kim-Farley said. (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Simon was also quoted.)

The vaccines don’t give immediate protection because there are biological limitations at work, said Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “It takes time for antibodies and T cells to build to adequate levels. Antibodies in particular also require ‘maturation.’” he said.

“One really important aspect is the funding of that’s allocated, almost a billion dollars, for broadband access. Which again, in the age of COVID, is incredibly important for education and the access to public health information,” said UCLA’s Randall Akee (approx. 2:10 mark).

“We certainly hope people won’t try to take advantage of the situation and will be honest in terms of presenting with legitimate chronic health conditions that are serious and/or disabilities that are significant,” said [UCLA’s] Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. … But last week, new research from UCLA epidemiologists found that nationally, homeless people who did contract the virus were 30% more likely to die of COVID-19 than those in the general population. In Los Angeles County, homeless COVID-19 patients were 50% more likely to die.

“I wouldn’t eat or drink at the movie theater, which I know is part of the normal experience of going to the movies. But because we still have a fairly high rate of viral transmission, I think it’s just not quite time to go there yet,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:02 mark).

“The animals that received clofazimine had less lung damage and lower viral load, especially when receiving the drug before infection,” says co-senior author Ren Sun, Ph.D., professor at the University of Hong Kong and distinguished professor emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “Besides inhibiting the virus, there are indications that the drug also regulates the host response to the virus, which provides better control of the infection and inflammation.”

But Kirk Stark, a UCLA law professor, argued there’s a difference between a state having to forfeit all of its Medicaid funds, and losing a funding infusion from a single bill. “The differences are so substantial that the Court would have to dramatically expand the ‘unconstitutionally coercive’ doctrine to strike down this provision,” Stark said.