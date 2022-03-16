UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Nepotism and equity in Hollywood | USA Today

Something Demchick says could balance the perceived nepotism in Hollywood is to better diversify the decision makers in the industry … According to UCLA’s “Hollywood Diversity Report 2021: Pandemic in Progress,” people of color and female writers and directors remain underrepresented by about two-to-one compared to their presence in the population.

Why is LAUSD still requiring masks? | KTLA-TV

Regardless of how the LAUSD mask mandate is settled, some health experts say we are still in a vulnerable time and wearing face coverings in school can be useful. “It’s best to use these kinds of tools, like masking, to be able to prevent increases in cases, children from getting this virus and from spreading it to others,” UCLA Department of Epidemiology Professor Dr. Anne Rimoin said.

Policing social media for kids | EdSource

Yalda Uhls, founder of the Center for Scholars and Storytellers at the University of California Los Angeles and an expert on social media and children, said there’s a long history of adults attempting to regulate media favored by young people … “Instead, we should be examining the bigger issues that are affecting young people — inequality, poverty, climate, education. We need to be looking at the systems that young people are growing up in. Social media is only one part of it.”

Is ketamine effective in treating depression? | U.S. News & World Report

It can be for some patients, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She’s also director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. “Ketamine use should be reserved for truly treatment-resistant patients who failed to respond to two or more antidepressants administered in the optimal dose for at least two to four months,” she says.

On-screen diversity drives international audiences | Variety

Diversity on screen and behind the camera are key factors driving international audiences, according to a consumer survey conducted by Starz, in partnership with the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA … “This report provides firm data that the international consumer cares as much and sometimes more than United States’ audiences about what they see on screen and who is behind the screen,” said Yalda T. Uhls, founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA.

Antarctic sea ice at lowest summer level on record | Weather Network

“The temperature of the ocean limits how much area the ice can cover,” Dr. Marilyn Raphael, director of the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and coauthor of new research into Antarctic sea ice published in January, stated in a UCLA press release last month. “The same thing happened five years ago, when warming and more exposed ocean caused earlier retreat of the ice,” Dr. Raphael added.

Californians fail to hit water conservation targets | Bay Area News Group

A study published last month by scientists at UCLA and other universities found that the past 22 years in California and the American West have been the driest 22-year period of any in the past 1,200 years, based on an analysis of tree rings. Conditions weren’t drier and hotter in 800 A.D., the researchers said, it’s only that tree ring records only accurately go back that far.

Census: Black populations moving from cities to suburbs | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There are always push and pull factors on why neighborhoods change, why people move in and why people move out. In Los Angeles, though, these trends have accelerated over the last decade, where you see African Americans leaving historically Black neighborhoods in South Los Angeles and around, and moving either to the Inland Empire or outside of California altogether,” said UCLA’s Michael Stoll (approx. 6:45 mark).