Advanced cancers are emerging, doctors warn, citing pandemic drop in screenings | New York Times

Even patients at high risk because of their genetic makeup or because they previously had cancer have missed critical screenings. Dr. Ritu Salani, the director of gynecologic oncology at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center said one woman, who was at risk for colon cancer, had a negative test in 2019 but didn’t go for her usual screening last year because of the pandemic. When she went to see her doctor, she had advanced cancer. “It’s just a devastating story,” Dr. Salani said. “Screening tests are really designed when patients aren’t feeling bad.”

The future of L.A. is here. Robin D.G. Kelley’s radical imagination shows us the way | Los Angeles Times

Robin D.G. Kelley is, for my money, the great historian of our era. … On top of his work at UCLA — where he is a distinguished professor and holds the Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. history — he issues a steady stream of limpid, persuasive, almost casually brilliant essays on politics, current affairs and cultural matters for Boston Review and other outlets. (Kelley was interviewed.)

Is COVID-19 turning you into a hypochondriac? | NBC’s “Today”

“It’s going to take some settling out in the — hopefully — months to come before we decide nationally and globally, what are the precautions we need or want to take in a post-pandemic future? What will the new norm be?” said Trevor Schraufnagel, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in private practice and clinical assistant professor and associate director of the Anxiety Disorders Clinic in the psychiatry department at UCLA.

COVID-19 inequities. We told you so. And, we were right. | COVID Racism Study

(Commentary co-written by five members of the UCLA Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health) A year ago this month, we at the UCLA Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health rang alarm bells. We warned that stark, devastating inequities were likely to emerge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Failure to take action immediately would render them eminent. Today, we are saddened and angered by all that has happened since then. The inequities materialized as predicted.

Remembering Latasha Harlins, 30 years later | KPCC-FM’s “Take Two”

“I think you get the convergence of a number of federal, local and state policies all converging in South Los Angeles. You have a war on drugs, a war on poverty, and you also have gang injunctions. So you have numerous different surveillance and [apparatus] around Black communities that have them in high surveillance and low-resourced,” said UCLA’s Marcus Anthony Hunter (approx. 19:50 mark).

The gold chain that got away | Los Angeles Times

(Column written by UCLA’s Justin Torres) Today I found myself standing at the window, half in a dream, my hand at my neck, fingers searching absently for a cross I’d lost more than a year ago. This keeps happening; muscle memory.

The best and worst beverages to drink before bedtime | Everyday Health

But first, it’s important to note that everyone should avoid consuming too much of any beverage just before sleep (as the need to urinate will wake you up). And this caveat is especially significant if you’re older, have a sensitive bladder, or are on a medication that may increase urination (like an SGLT2 inhibitors for diabetes), explains Alon Avidan, MD, professor of neurology and director of the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA). (UCLA’s Dana Hunnes was also quoted.)