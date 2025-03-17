UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Khalil’s arrest has “undoubtedly sent a chill through university communities all around the country, and it has definitely sparked a round of fear amongst university students, particularly those who are involved in Gaza [related] political protests,” and faculty, said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA’s School of Law.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Laura Wray-Lake) When asked about reactions to Donald Trump being president, a 16-year-old Black girl said, “I feel unsafe and not protected. The United States is supposed to be the land of the free but is really the land of racism.” In contrast, a 16-year-old white girl said, “I think it’s OK … I do feel bad for minorities … I’m white however and come from a somewhat similar background so I will be alright.”

Obesity and stress could magnify the risk of one of the most aggressive types of cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers at University of California, Los Angeles, found that stress-related neurotransmitters and obesity-related hormones activated CREB [cyclic AMP response elemen-binding protein], which was shown to promote the growth of cancer cells in the pancreas.

Dr. Jonathan Jacobs, a gastroenterologist and microbiome researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, described the overall results as remarkable, given that all of these patients had advanced cancer and mere months to live. “These early reports of patients who were previously immunotherapy-resistant but experienced clinical response after receiving FMT [fecal transplants] and immunotherapy retreatment are very exciting,” said Jacobs, who wasn’t involved with the trial.

Nearly 1 in 3 children live with a chronic condition that could significantly affect their health for the rest of their lives, a new study says … This increase has been driven by diagnoses of ADHD/ADD, autism, asthma, prediabetes and mood disorders like depression or anxiety, lead researcher Lauren Wisk, an assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said in a news release.

UCLA scientists have now identified a small molecule that, when prompted, can waken long-slumbering but undamaged follicles. The researchers have dubbed the transporting molecule “PP405” (perhaps as a tribute to another headache L.A. residents have to deal with, the 405 freeway). (UCLA’s William Lowry was quoted; UCLA’s Heather Christofk and Michael Jung were cited.)