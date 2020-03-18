UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

U.S. economy is in recession, UCLA Anderson Forecast says | Los Angeles Times

Forget predictions that the U.S. economy will enter a recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — the UCLA Anderson Forecast says it has happened already. On Monday, the school revised a forecast it issued just last week that stopped short of predicting a recession. The revised version says the economy has already stopped growing and will remain in recession through the end of September. This is the first time in the 68-year history of the forecast that it has been updated before its planned quarterly update. (Also: Investor’s Business Daily, Los Angeles Daily News, KTTV-TV, KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”)

California is fighting Trump for clean air | The Nation

As UCLA environmental law professor Ann Carlson explains, in 2007 this led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling, Massachusetts v. EPA, which established the principle that states have the right to regulate greenhouse gases, even if they can’t set their own fuel efficiency requirements.

Tackling climate change with fake trees | Fortune

“The next decade is going to be another decade of disappointment, and if we’re serious about preventing climate change, we need to explore all the options,” says Jesse Reynolds, who researches geoengineering as a fellow in environmental law and policy at the University of California at Los Angeles law school.

Remembering cultural historian James G. Spady | Philadelphia Daily News

“He was his own institution,” said H. Samy Alim, a professor of linguistic anthropology at UCLA. “He never looked for validation from anyone. He was, as he liked to say, a free black man.” Alim had entered Penn in the mid-’90s thinking he would become a doctor. Spady School led to a course correction. “It was revolutionary what he did for so many of us,” he said. “It changed my life’s trajectory completely.”

Social distancing is contrary to human nature | Washington Post

“Humans are just really intrinsically social creatures. We are the most extreme example of a species that’s decided that collaborating with others is going to be my entire strategy,” said Steve Cole, a professor of medicine, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine. This has served us well, he added: “Despite the fact that we’re not that big or strong or covered by armored plates, we’ve managed to take over the world, in a literal sense.” (UCLA’s Alan Fiske is also quoted.)

Progress in fight against coronavirus | MSNBC

“His lab has been funded to do this work, and it is so important to have NIH and other funding to be able to do this kind of science, so that when there is an emergency, this can ramp up quickly and keep moving forward,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin. (Approx. 3:45 mark.)

Travel is all about something called derived demand, UCLA transportation researcher Michael Manville says. “Basically, we don’t hop in our cars for the fun of it. We go because there’s a destination calling to us — for work, for leisure, to see our friends, and so on.”

How a virtual Hollywood shutdown will affect what you see on TV | USA Today

“There’s no break-glass-in-case-of-emergency playbook” for the entertainment industry, says Tom Nunan, a former network and studio president who now teaches at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “This is the first time every aspect of entertainment – amusement parks, cruise ships, Broadway, TV, motion pictures – and every (TV) platform, streaming, basic cable and network, has been affected. That’s what makes it extraordinarily unprecedented.”

It’s not the first time a virus has caused social panic | Los Angeles Times

Interest “is in spurts” tied to whenever pandemics make global headlines, says Russell Johnson, curator for UCLA’s special collections for the sciences. “It’s understandable.” Over the past eight years, he has compiled one of the few archives in the United States devoted to the Spanish flu, with special attention paid to correspondence between military members and their families. That focus is crucial to understanding how the Spanish flu spread across Southern California.

“I certainly do think that the health care system is going to come under sharp focus moving forward. We’ve already seen a lot of strain on our health care system. The United States is just beginning to really deal with the patients in the hospitals and the ERs,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 4:05 mark.)

“I think it’s important to realize that there is an element of fear whenever you have some new, unknown disease. We have had this in the past. We had, for example, SARS. But within nine months, that genie… was put back into the bottle,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 17:40 mark.)

“One of the best ways to cope and deal with unfamiliar human behavior, even in ourselves as well as in others, is to try to understand a bit more. As you said, we know that fear is driving a lot of this behavior, and panic buying begets panic buying,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jena Lee.

Self-isolation hits California | Sacramento Bee

People should check in on older neighbors and help them out, said Dr. Jonathan Fielding of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “There will be people who are elderly who can’t get out to get any food or any prescriptions and it will be nice if healthy people in that community were concerned about them and helping them, and if it’s urgent getting them to a doctor’s appointment or whatever it is. “I’d like to see that happen, but we don’t have much history of that at least not broadly in the United States.”

The potential scale of the epidemic | ABC News

“We can get ahead of this disease, if we do social distancing. We have two choices. We either do social distancing, or we are going to have an overwhelmed health care system, overwhelmed hospitals, where doctors are choosing who gets to use a ventilator and ‘who do I let live and who do I let die,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman.

“The hospital systems throughout Los Angeles County have been actively preparing. They have increased their staffing and response team. There have been regular meetings for all the different divisions of the hospitals,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner. (Approx. 2:05 mark.) (Klausner is also quoted in The Daily Beast.)

“We’re all in this together. If we’re going to get through this in the best way possible, we’ve got to help each other out,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:00 mark)

How fashion in Hollywood benefits from diversity | Forbes

Recently. UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report concluded that Hollywood still hasn’t demonstrated the “fundamental structural change” required for true equality. Behind-the-camera and executive roles are still overwhelmingly white and male. Directors of 2019 blockbusters were only 15.1% women and 14.4% minorities, while writing credits were 17.4% female and 13.9% people of color. Of the eleven major studios UCLA studied, 91% of C-level executives were white, and 82% were male.

Why Sanders may start losing more Latino voters to Biden | FiveThirtyEight

“Sanders is continuing to perform well among Latino voters in states like Washington, but it’s not like Latino voters overwhelmingly dislike Biden,” said Matt Barreto, a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the co-founder of Latino Decisions. “The question is whether Latino voters start seeing Biden as the true front-runner in this next round of states and start to shift toward him, or if they are staying with Sanders.”

“We are crunching away. The key takeaway is voters of color have really solidified the Democratic contest. What the polls and our data at UCLA have been consistent about is that both black voters and Latino voters have two candidates that are their candidates of choice,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 4:20 mark.)

