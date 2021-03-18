UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, said immigration patterns are “cyclical,” and historically, the United States has seen a rise in migrants seeking asylum during the springtime. He noted it’s largely because it’s the end of the rainy season. “A lot of what we’re seeing now is part of a cyclical phenomenon around this time of year, people make the decision to migrate,” he said.

Kyeyoung Park, a professor of anthropology and Asian-American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that Asian immigrants had long been treated as migrant laborers and less than human. In the case of the spas in Georgia, she said, that “racial capitalism” is intertwined in a damaging way with the sexual exploitation of Asian women over many decades, and particularly Korean women. “These women, in many cases, were at the bottom of the hierarchy,” she said.

It will be interesting to see if race is left out or ignored by law enforcement as a factor in the case, said Karin Wang, executive director of the David J. Epstein Program in Public Interest Law and Policy at UCLA’s School of Law. Wang said any time there is “intersectional violence,” when the incident could potentially involve a victim who was targeted because of race and gender or race and sexual orientation, the focus tends to shift away from race.

“There’s no doubt that people are coming into my office upset about sexual behaviors,” [Nicole] Prause, a neuroscientist at Liberos in Los Angeles, told The Washington Post. But while “sex addiction is one model for understanding those types of problems, it’s also the least likely.” In a peer-reviewed study at the University of California at Los Angeles, Prause found significant differences in the brain’s response to sex when compared to behaviors like cigarettes, alcohol or gambling.

A new UCLA study shows that while men and women who have high muscle mass are less likely to die from heart disease, it also appears that women who have higher levels of body fat — regardless of their muscle mass—have a greater degree of protection than women with less fat.

Close to half of all California workers — 47 percent of the labor force before the pandemic — have claimed unemployment benefits at some point in the pandemic, according to a report released Thursday by the California Policy Lab, a research organization affiliated with the University of California… “That degree of inequality is mind-blowing,” said Till von Wachter of the University of California, Los Angeles, one of the report’s authors.

The scientists stressed that their creations were not intended to be used for human reproduction. “There is no implantation,” said Amander Clark, a stem cell biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who co-authored the paper with Polo. “These structures are not transferred to a uterus or uterus-like structure,” she said. “There is no pregnancy.”

“Every hospital in the country is screening every single patient that comes in for Covid-19,” no matter what problem brought the patient to the hospital, such as a heart attack, said Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious diseases expert and professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “People who are sick enough to go to the hospital are going to go, regardless of whether or not they’re worried about Covid,” Brewer said.

“It’s really tricky because halting vaccination in the midst of a pandemic is very serious business. First of all, it puts a lot of emphasis on what are very rare events. And what that means is that people are going to be focusing on these very rare events, and not getting the benefit of these vaccines, which have been proven in millions of people to be very, very safe,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (UCLA’s Dominic Thomas was also interviewed.)

“We’ve seen now that cases are going down steadily across Los Angeles and across California and the nation. Hospitalizations are going down. Deaths are going down. This is all cause for celebration. Some portion of that has to do with our adherence to public health rules about distancing and masking,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman (approx. 0:50 mark).

“This is an exciting study that sheds light on the dynamics of the Greenland Ice Sheet and demonstrates that it is capable of dramatic shrinkage, which would contribute to sea level rise,” wrote Aradhna Tripati, a climate scientist at UCLA, in an email to Popular Science.

Michael Chwe, an economist and professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Ramseyer’s paper also used economics, game theory in particular, to “deny an entire historical atrocity — the equivalent of Holocaust denialism.” He wrote an open letter to condemn the article, which was rapidly endorsed by academics around the world.

A new study involving UCLA researchers finds that mobile stroke units (MSUs) — state-of-the-art ambulances built to provide stroke patients with emergency neurological diagnosis and treatment prior to hospital arrival — improve patient outcomes and lessen the chance for disability by delivering care faster than standard stroke care. … Dr. May Nour, the UCLA MSU program’s medical director and a lead author on the study, said that she is very pleased that the study findings reflect the positive experience that she and her colleagues have been witnessing while treating patients in the field. (UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Saver was also quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

According to a 2020 UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation report, no L.A. County recovery facilities recycle plastic service ware due to food-residue contamination, product size and product material concerns.