UCLA guarantees freshmen four years of housing | City News Service

UCLA announced Thursday that it will guarantee up to four years of housing in university-owned residences for incoming freshmen and two years for transfer students beginning this fall … “Living on or near campus contributes greatly both to students’ educational experiences and to the richness of our community,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “This guarantee represents a crucial milestone for UCLA.” (UCLA’s Pete Angelis is also quoted. Also: KCBS-TV, KNBC-TV, KABC-TV, KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM.)

What the Fed can do to stabilize the economy | Christian Science Monitor

“Right now we need tightening … The Federal Reserve really kind of played down this inflation problem,” says William Yu, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They were too confident that they were able to control it” and are playing catch-up. “I don’t think the Fed can do too much” to control the supply side of the inflation equation, like boosting production of oil or semiconductors, says Dr. Yu.

Making ‘ecocide’ an international crime | Bloomberg Law

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kate Mackintosh) The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provides chilling reading. “The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner, one of the report’s authors. “Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future.” Against this backdrop, efforts to create a new international crime of ‘ecocide’ are more urgent than ever.

Tips on buying electric cars | LAist

UCLA Institute of Environmental Sustainability researcher Narayan Gopinathan agrees that EV price surges are probably a short-term issue. “The long-term trend in electric vehicles going down in prices is still happening, due to the decline in battery prices and improvements in technology,” Gopinathan said.

COVID spikes in Europe, Asia. Is L.A. next? | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“We have seen a relaxation of mitigation strategies. Mask mandates have come off. Social distancing has relaxed. We see people eating indoors,” says UCLA professor of epidemiology Anne Rimoin. “Mass vaccination mandates for events have decreased. And we also are seeing a waning of immunity from vaccines or previous infections. So this is a perfect storm where we can anticipate seeing more cases.”

Even mild COVID can increase heart risks | Scientific American

Even before the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., interventional cardiologist Mohammad Madjid began looking into the potential effects of coronaviruses on the cardiovascular system. Madjid, an associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, expected to see a similar increase in heart complications associated with COVID. “I knew that was going to happen because I’d seen this during influenza epidemics,” he says. As far back as 2004, during the avian flu outbreaks in Asia, he urged public health organizations to consider cardiovascular issues in pandemic preparation plans.

Curing a hangover, according to science﻿ | Popular Mechanics

While most people aren’t immune to alcohol’s lingering effects, some people can handle it better than others, and some can even drink without fear of a hangover at all. “It all comes down to how different individuals break down alcohol in their bodies,” says Yunfeng Lu, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How COVID impacted Black, Latino students | Inside Higher Ed

Black and Latino students were more likely than others to cancel or postpone their higher education plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by the University of California, Los Angeles, Latino Policy and Politics Initiative … “Higher education attainment is an important pathway to social and economic mobility and has cascading effects across a person’s lifespan,” UCLA LPPI director of research Rodrigo Dominguez Villegas said in a statement.

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I’m still very relieved that the cases here in Southern California and across the U.S. are going down. You mentioned that hospitalizations continue to fall. Those are all great signs. I think we’re in a good place right now. I do worry a little bit about what’s happening in the U.K. and Europe and what that might mean for us here,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:25 mark).