How UCLA ruled for so long is examined in Scott Howard-Cooper’s “Kingdom on Fire: Kareem, Wooden, Walton, and the Turbulent Days of the UCLA Basketball Dynasty.” [Howard-Cooper], a veteran sportswriter, has found three appealing icons through whom to tell his story.

A team of UCLA engineers has invented a soft, thin, stretchy device measuring just over 1 square inch that can be attached to the skin outside the throat to help people with dysfunctional vocal cords regain their voice function … The new bioelectric system, developed by Jun Chen, an assistant professor of bioengineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, and his colleagues, is able to detect movement in a person’s larynx muscles and translate those signals into audible speech ... (Chen was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

“Everybody agrees fossil fuel subsidies are wasteful, stupid and moving things in the wrong direction,” said Michael Ross, a political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who studies fossil fuel tax breaks. “Getting rid of them seems to be one of the hardest things to achieve on the climate agenda.”

“Sidewalks are the ultimate public space,” said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles who wrote a book about them. “They exemplify openness and democracy. They’re supposed to be the most public of public spaces. To be that, they really have to be open and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, disability, race, ethnicity — all the variables.”

The Supreme Court decision — in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen — “has really upended America’s laws,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA Law. That it has come up in connection with Fourth Amendment questions about probable cause in the Homer case “just shows the profound impact that Bruen is having,” he added.

If local officials refuse to certify results, “state courts will force them to do so,” says Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA.

“When all we focus on is the final product, we’re missing the creative process,” explains May Hong HaDuong, director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive

And it’s okay to skip dairy altogether if you eat a variety of healthy foods with these nutrients, such as salmon, sardines, tofu, and dark leafy greens, says Zhaoping Li, MD, chief of clinical nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Many older adults do slow down, however, when faced with chronic disease, disability or isolation. So why is it that some people, like Sirota, can escape that fate and live vibrantly later in life? “Certainly genetics play a big part in this, and then of course luck. However, I don’t want anyone to think we can’t fight destiny a little bit,” says Dr. Patricia Harris, a geriatrician and professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Philippe Bourgois, an anthropologist at the University of California-Los Angeles, has studied addiction and Kensington’s drug market and said triage facilities could be effective for some users. But he said zero-tolerance policies seldom work on a large scale. Given a treatment-or-jail ultimatum, Bourgois said, many people relapse.

Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have spread rapidly since the Great Recession, opening more than 15,000 small stores. From 2018 to 2021, roughly half of all retail stores that opened in the United States were dollar stores. “The rise of dollar store chains has profoundly reshaped the U.S. retail sector,” the University of Toronto and UCLA researchers said in their study.

The Williams Institute of University of California, Los Angeles Law reports 0.5% of adults in the U.S. identify as trans, or around 1.3 million people. It’s estimated there are 500 trans teenagers in Montana, which is 0.78% of minors.