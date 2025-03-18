UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription.

Current analysis of stock market’s gyrations is wrong, probably | Los Angeles Times

Earlier this month, Clement Bohr of the UCLA Anderson economic forecast noted that “at this level of uncertainty, firms stop hiring. They’re going to wait it out.”

Communities hit by climate change can build resilient water systems | Associated Press

Greg Pierce, director of the Human Right to Water Solutions Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the report “comes at a very depressing moment where we're not going to see federal action in this space, it doesn't seem, for the next four years.”

Medicaid and the struggle to establish a health care safety net | The Conversation

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ben Zdencanovic) The Medicaid system has emerged as an early target of the Trump administration’s campaign to slash federal spending. A joint federal and state program, Medicaid provides health insurance coverage for more than 72 million people, including low-income Americans and their children and people with disabilities. It also helps foot the bill for long-term care for older people.

Which companies rate best on policies supporting women | Forbes

For companies seeking to improve their own work-family employee benefits, several benchmarking resources are available. Hillary Cookler, Ph.D. candidate and researcher at UCLA Anderson School of Management, has created an online database that ranks the 500 largest U.S. companies on both the transparency and quality of their paid parental leave policies.

California parents must be able to choose best education | Sacramento Bee

As UCLA Economics professor Lee Ohanian has pointed out, “only 27% of California eighth graders were able to correctly answer a problem that required them to determine that the halfway point on a line between the values of 0.8 and 1.4 is 1.1.”

UCLA doctor 1st to use 3D-printed model for orthopedic surgery | Spectrum News 1

Rosmus’ left clavicle didn’t set correctly, and he was having issues using his arm. He met with Dr. Andrew Jensen, an orthopedic surgeon at UCLA, who was able to use a 3D-printed model of Rosmus’ healthy right clavicle to try to rectify the issue with his left side. “What we did is we 3D printed a model of his abnormal clavicle,” Jensen said. “This is a 3D-printed model of his abnormal clavicle, but of his anatomy, and you can actually template out where the cuts are supposed to be.”

Psychological prehabilitation improves surgical recovery | ScienceDaily

A new analysis led by surgeons at UCLA Health finds that psychological prehabilitation can significantly enhance recovery after surgery. The research, led by Anne E. Hall in the lab of Dr. Justine Lee, analyzed data from 20 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) conducted between 2004 and 2024, involving a total of 2,376 patients.

Research from the UCLA School of Law found that more than 40% of transgender adults in the U.S. have attempted suicide. And disparities continue to worsen as gender-affirming care becomes more difficult to access.

Some patients worry about affording weight-loss medications | Philadelphia Inquirer

“This is such a personal issue for people — it’s more than just dollars and cents. It’s the real lives of real individuals,” said Utibe Essien, a physician and assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies inequities in access to pharmaceutical drugs. “I don’t know about you, but I’m not typically storing away $10,000 for a medication that was supposed to be covered.”