UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Takeaways from Tuesday’s Democratic primaries | Los Angeles Times

In Florida, analysis by UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute found that Biden outperformed Sanders in heavily Cuban American precincts in Miami-Dade County by 20 points, and racked up similar margins in neighborhoods with large Venezuelan American populations.

Recession is coming, but how soon? | Los Angeles Times News Analysis

What’s almost certain is that the nation’s nearly 11-year record run of economic growth is ending this spring. In the view of UCLA forecasters and others, the country already is in recession… “Data is pretty clear the U.S. economy is contracting at a fairly good clip,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, senior economist at UCLA Anderson Forecast. (Also: USA Today)

Coronavirus closures accelerate, but gaps remain | Washington Post

Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Public Health, said the United States is so vast and so diverse that there is an argument to be made for more-targeted and local approaches. “One of my concerns is we’re taking a sledgehammer approach, and that’s an overreaction in some areas,” he said.

Assessing the safety of food and grocery deliveries | Wall Street Journal

“The virus can remain viable and infectious on a surface like cardboard and it can do so for quite a large number of hours,” says James Lloyd-Smith, a professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the study’s authors. “So in principle if a food delivery person or someone in the restaurant sneezes or coughs on your cardboard container, there could be viable virus on there.”

Nail salons hit extra hard by virus fears | Reuters

Three-quarters of nail salon workers in the United States are of Asian descent, according to a 2018 study by the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center.

“There are several reasons. First of all, as we get older, there are some basic changes in our body, where our immune system declines some, and we become more susceptible to illnesses,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Reuben (approx. 6:30 mark).

Robert Brook, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA, also noted in an interview with the Stanford Health Policy magazine that Taiwan got ahead of the epidemic by setting up a command center to facilitate rapid communications with local governments and with the people, but in the US a real-time sharing of intelligence among states, the federal government as well as the White House was still lacking.

Health care specialists need personal protective equipment| CNN

“The biggest thing we need to think about right now is the personal protective equipment, what we call PPE,” UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin said. “We know that hospitals are running out, and that this is the rate limiter. We have to protect our health care workers. They are our most precious resource in this issue. They’re on the front lines and exposed without what they need to protect themselves” (approx. 1:40 mark).

Abel Prize shared by two mathematics trailblazers | New York Times