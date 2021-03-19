UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Kyeyoung Park, a professor of anthropology and Asian-American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Asian immigrants have historically been viewed exclusively through the lens of their labor or businesses. In the case of the spas in Georgia, she said capitalism based on racial exploitation has been intertwined with the sexualization of Asian women, and particularly Korean women, over many decades. The police have not said whether any of the three spas had ties to sex work. “I think the origin of these massage parlors can be traced back to Korean War brides and military wives,” Dr. Park said.

“When I look at what’s happening in Minneapolis, I see LA in 1992, so it’s like reliving history again,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, 72, a longtime politician who was a Los Angeles city councilman at the time. Of Floyd’s death, Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Luskin School of Public Affairs, said, “What happened that instant, on that sidewalk, at that moment, that was not a one-off. It’s a story that has replayed itself for decades, over and over again.”

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA, says that the gendered-toys bill could also face legal challenges because it is a government-imposed restriction on speech. Telling companies how their products may be promoted or sold could violate the 1st Amendment.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) On Wednesday, in an interview with ABC News, President Biden agreed with his host, George Stephanopoulos, that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer.” He was speaking after the Director of National Intelligence released a report accusing Russia’s intelligence services of interfering in the 2020 US presidential election in an attempt to sow divisions and get President Trump reelected. “He will pay a price,” Biden said of Putin.

“The nearly West-wide drought is already quite severe in its breadth and intensity, and unfortunately it doesn’t appear likely that there will be much relief this spring,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, who writes the Weather West blog and isn’t part of the NOAA outlook. “Winter precipitation has been much below average across much of California, and summer precipitation reached record low levels in 2020 across the desert Southwest.”

Kristen Choi can attest to that. Choi, a nursing researcher at UCLA, ended up with a host of symptoms, including a fever that peaked at 104.9 degrees, after she got her second shot last year. But the effects soon passed — and they were well worth the much-needed protection against the pandemic, she said. “I’m very grateful to have gotten the vaccine and to be able to have that protection, and really want to see that opportunity be made available to everyone,” Choi said.

The community infection rate is one of the top things to consider when deciding whether it is safe to let kids return to sports, said Dr. Matthew Mimiaga, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Because California waited for cases and positivity rates to go down before allowing high school sports to resume, athletes here are probably at lower risk than those in Florida.

The findings indicate that the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated existing racial health care disparities and suggest that during the pandemic, Black people may have had worse access than whites to outpatient care that could have helped prevent deterioration of their non-COVID-19 health conditions, said Dr. Richard Leuchter, a resident physician at UCLA Health and lead author of the study, to be published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. (Also: HealthDay News, Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

“In that village, lifespans were very short. Death was very salient. That dangerous life was connected to growing your own food, to making your own clothing, building your own houses,” said UCLA’s Patricia Greenfield (approx. 24:00 mark).

Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center, said beginners often incorrectly try to empty every thought from their minds. Thoughts are actually an essential part of meditation. “That’s one of the biggest things that I deal with is letting people know that no, no, your mind is not supposed to go blank,” Winston said.

“Kidneys are vital organs in our body that are needed for survival. They basically purify blood, and in the process, purify the body as well. And when they don’t work well, bad things happen, including, potentially, death,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anjay Rastogi.

A UCLA-led research team has identified a chemical cocktail that enables the production of large numbers of muscle stem cells, which can self-renew and give rise to all types of skeletal muscle cells. The advance could lead to the development of stem cell-based therapies for muscle loss or damage due to injury, age or disease. The research was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. (UCLA’s Song Li was quoted. Also: Scienmag and Science Times.)

“These are organized embryo-like structures modeled on the human embryo, but in my opinion I don’t consider them to be the equivalent of a human blastocyst that comes from an in vitro fertilization clinic,” said Amander Clark, a member of Polo’s team and chair of molecular, cell and developmental biology at University of California, Los Angeles.

In the early 1900s, many immigrant groups arriving to the United States tried to be considered White, said Loubna Qutami, a professor at UCLA. Being White meant access to jobs, housing, voting rights and more. But after the Civil Rights movement, oppressed communities in the 1970 began to see census data as a way to redistribute government funding and resources to close racial inequities. Since the 1980s, Arab Americans and people of Middle Eastern descent have been advocating to change the way they were classified, Qutami said.