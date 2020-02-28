UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The brain is just as active when we’re asleep as when we’re awake; it’s just active in different ways,” said UCLA’s Gina Poe (approx. 2:50 mark). (UCLA’s Jerome Siegel and Ketema Paul are also quoted.)

“The CDC is, very closely together with state and local officials, looking at that particular case, to be able to really investigate as to whether there was any potential contact with someone who had traveled to an affected area,” said UCLA’s Robert Kim-Farley.

“It’s possible to say suddenly we’ll have 20 or 30 cases from one particular place,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an adjunct professor of epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles who previously worked for the CDC. “People should expect that, but people should not be overly concerned about that. If we were testing everyone for the common cold, we would find hundreds of thousands of cases.”

“Don’t panic,” Timothy Brewer is a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health told The Post’s Reis Thebault and Alex Horton. “There’s no value in panicking or telling people to be afraid. Don’t let fear and emotion drive the response to this virus. That can be extremely difficult because it is new, and we’re still learning about it, but don’t allow fear of what we don’t know about the virus to overwhelm what we do know.”

This still doesn’t mean you need to fear for your life. It does, however, mean you should prepare yourself for the chance that your daily life could be significantly disrupted for a brief period of time. But as James Cherry, a distinguished research professor specializing in infectious diseases and pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, says, there’s no need to prepare too much.

This is not news. UCLA School of Law professor Adam Winkler earned a spot on the list of National Book Award nonfiction finalists in 2018 for “We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights,” his account of how the court has given companies many of the same rights as people.

“It’s a very sophisticated network,” said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a labor studies professor at UCLA. “These poor immigrants — working class — end up collecting anywhere from $5,000 to $12,000 to help the family. Not only do they send the body, but sometimes they fund the relatives to accompany the deceased person.”