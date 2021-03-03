UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Roughly half of that total are lawful permanent residents or naturalized citizens, a finding that researchers at the UCLA Center for Health Policy say shows the “chilling effect” of changes to the “public charge” rule during the Trump administration. “Policies that sow fear and confusion around immigration status contribute to the avoidance of public programs, which can have serious implications for health and well-being,” said Susan Babey, a senior research scientist at the center and the study’s lead author. (Also: KPCC-FM.)

“Science is not a process where you just take one person at their word. It’s a process where everybody looks at the evidence, and a consensus is reached among scientists — and that process has not happened,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious diseases expert at UCLA. “There are plenty of reasons to doubt the final conclusions.”

“Human nature is ‘I’m going to get my grandmother registered, I’m going to get myself registered. If the system allows me to do it, I’m going to do it.’ So, part of it is the system is not foolproof,” said UCLA’s Vickie Mays (approx. 1:25 mark).

The high turnover rate likely made it harder for nursing homes to put in place strong infection controls during the pandemic, and led to rampant spread of the coronavirus, said Ashvin Gandhi, the lead author and a health economist and assistant professor at the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management.

“We’re very excited about having another player in the vaccine marketplace here, because of that fact that, as you pointed out, we may have millions of doses more available to us. In fact, they’re shipping out four million doses just this week,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

“We’re going to start seeing the vaccine making a difference. When is it going to make a difference globally? That’s when we start seeing a large proportion of the population vaccinated. We’ve talked about what herd immunity means before. What do we really need?” said UCLA’s Ann Rimoin.

“This is a category of workers that generally are low wages, who are often people of color, who are often immigrants. And working in households where there has been a dramatic diminution in income because of somebody else in the household has lost a job or has lost hours due to the pandemic,” said UCLA’s Tia Koonse.

Meanwhile, more than 20 percent of same-sex couples with children have an adopted child, compared to 3 percent of straight couples, according to a 2016 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Gay couples are also significantly likelier to have a foster child.

The research is an excellent example of how little is known about how conversation works, says Tanya Stivers, a sociologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research. The fact that the two studies found similar results serves as good confirmation of the findings, she says.