UCLA hosted its first in-person “Match Day” ceremony since 2019 on Friday. Medical students got to discover where they’ll live and work during the next stage of their careers. Some 150 students opened their acceptance letters in front of a crowd of friends and family. Students were matched in programs including hospital residencies, advanced training and clinical specialties.

Educators are taking blows from all sides, and they sometimes feel like no one is hearing them. That is the key finding of a big, new COVID-19-era survey from an American Psychological Association task force. … As part of the survey, educators contributed around 7,000 written responses, says Ron Avi Astor, a school safety researcher at UCLA and a member of the task force. “I read every single one of those 7,000. I had to stop every 20 minutes just tearing up and crying, how powerful they were.”

Dr. Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at UCLA, said he doesn’t feel what was shown in the video is appropriate behavior by the teacher. “I’ve always believed the role of teachers is not to indoctrinate students about what to think,” said Howard. “It’s to help develop critical thinking skills so students can make their own decisions.”

Latino voters, in particular, tend to make up their minds later, taking their time to assess each candidate’s pitch before making their choice, said Matt Barreto, a politics and Chicano/a studies professor at UCLA. Although many Latinos have a preference for Latino candidates, their support is not guaranteed. As the only major Latino candidate, De León can’t take his natural advantage for granted, Barreto said.

“This is the latest front in the battle over gun rights in America,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and an expert in gun policy and the Second Amendment. Winkler sees a broader takeaway in the changes to Alabama and Ohio’s gun laws.

“There are so many things we could be doing, yet the United States has time and time again chosen to be reactive, rather than proactive, and that has cost us dearly,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA. “We’ve been wearing rose-colored glasses instead of correcting our vision.”

“Given how safe the vaccines are and how effective they are, I think it probably does make sense for people to get a booster, and the most convenient would be once a year,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at UCLA. If covid turns out to be seasonal, peaking in winter months, vaccination in the fall would provide decent protection, he said.

“Remember, it’s not 2020,” Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA who previously worked at the CDC, told The Daily Beast. “We have surveillance, widespread testing, vaccination, high levels of immunity against severe disease and highly effective antiviral therapy.”

“From what we understand, there is a slightly higher risk of infection with BA.2, compared with BA.1, which was the original Omicron strain. The fold change is not nearly as high as the difference between Omicron and Delta, for example,” said UCLA’s Dr. Tara Vijayan (approx. 1:40 mark).

Any effort to revamp how the count is conducted will need to be protected from similar efforts to misuse the count for political purposes, said Paul Ong, a professor emeritus of urban studies at UCLA. “The 2020 enumeration was a wakeup call,” Ong said. “The Census Bureau has a very important and fundamental function in our society. It is the keeper of our demographic truths.”

“The symptoms and traits are ingrained within the character of the individual. They are typically rooted in experiences that occurred throughout critical developmental periods. As one continues to get older, neuropathways of the brain actually develop in relationship to these experiences, resulting in our perceived personality,” notes Michael Wetter, a clinical psychologist and director of psychology at UCLA in the division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine.

Daniel Treisman, who is a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Insider that most of Russia’s key businessmen made their billions in the early Putin period when the Russian economy recovered and the stock market soared. He said: “The original oligarchs from the early 1990s — those that have survived — are a relatively small minority. There are many who emerged after the financial crisis of 1998.”

A new study from a team at the University of California, Los Angeles published in the journal Nature in early March tests the hypothesis that while these marmots hibernate, they stop aging biologically entirely. Hibernators, the researchers surmise, could be onto something. (UCLA’s Dan Blumstein and Gabriela Pinho are quoted.)

However, “hard kombucha is still better than drinking sugary cocktails or beers, which don’t have any nutrients, and hard kombucha won’t trigger the same type of inflammatory response that alcoholic beverages with a higher sugar and alcohol content do,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., a senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of the new book “Recipe for Survival.”