UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA researchers found that an ultrasound with high-frequency sound waves could heat and kill cancer cells. During the procedure, the MRI applies ultrasound to the prostate cancer through a small catheter-like device. Now overall, the treatment reduced or eliminated cancer cells while decreasing the size of the prostate by 92%.

“What makes it complicated, especially now with the timing, is you have today, Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Republican members of the … U.S. Senate. Effectively complaining about Senator Schumer’s speech from last week, that was in that case, complaining about Netanyahu’s conduct of the war,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

“If you want to understand any issue and any problem, you need to have an understanding of what it is,” said Dov Waxman, an expert on antisemitism at UCLA. “You can’t count something if you’re not able to understand what it is.”

Chris Tausanovitch, a political science professor at UCLA who studies Congress, said Republicans had designed recent immigration-related bills to win over politically vulnerable Democrats — forcing some to condemn a president from their own party. “We know the situation at the border has changed massively,” he said. “Border security has always been popular among the American public. Politically, that is a smart swing-seat stance.”

According to a 2010 study by UCLA Professor Imelda Padilla-Frausto, seniors in California need incomes at least twice the federal poverty level to make ends meet. And it wasn’t until 2019 that low-income seniors and people with disabilities in California became eligible to receive food stamps from CalFresh. UCLA Professor Kathryn Kietzman, who studies health equity, said the great thing about free meal programs funded by the federal Older Americans Act is that there are fewer barriers to eligibility.

Research suggests up to 40% of dementia cases can be prevented through lifestyle changes, said Dr. Keith Vossel, a neurologist and director of the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Research and Care at the University of California, Los Angeles. Vossel said people who exercise regularly, do not smoke and achieve higher levels of education tend to have lower risk. Reducing blood pressure in midlife, in particular, is linked to lower risk, he said.

Dr. Rita Kachru, chief of clinical immunology and allergy and associate professor in the department of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told ABC News that “climate change is a significant contributing factor in the earlier and more intense pollen season we’re experiencing. Increased exposure to these more diverse allergens can trigger a more persistent and severe inflammatory response.”

UCLA psychologists have discovered a circuit in the brain of mice that makes them crave food and seek it out, even when they are not hungry. When stimulated, this cluster of cells propels mice to forage vigorously and to prefer fatty and pleasurable foods like chocolate over healthier foods like carrots. (UCLA’s Avishek Adhikari and Fernando Reis were quoted.)

“Does the vaccine work? Yes, it works incredibly well,” said Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “To have a vaccine to use in this population and that works as well as it does is really terrific. I’m hopeful the uptake will improve.”

“Few who review the existing evidence conclude that on balance, involuntary treatment improves the lives of those who experience it,” said David Cohen, a professor of social welfare at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an interview last month. “It’s literally a Band-Aid solution.”

Nationally, there have been at least 15 cases in which lawyers or litigants representing themselves were believed to have used chatbots for legal research that wound its way into court filings, according to Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA who has written about artificial intelligence and the law.