UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world's news media.

As the Bruins begin NCAA tournament play Monday, the redshirt senior [Natalie Chou] is juggling several responsibilities. Not only does UCLA need the 6-foot-2 guard for a long tournament run, but she is playing on her sport’s grandest college stage as one of few Asian Division I athletes when people who look like her are being attacked on streets and at work… “She wants to make a difference in the world,” [UCLA] coach Cori Close said. “There’s been an inner strength that has sort of organically come out of her.”

(Commentary by UCLA student Victor Shi) Asian Americans like me are living in fear. Fear of being subject to racist remarks. Fear of attacks on businesses and homes. After what happened Tuesday night — when Robert Aaron Long opened fire on three different Atlanta-area spas, killing six Asian American women — Asian Americans are now living in fear of being killed.

Last month, UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and Stop AAPI hate received $1.4 million in funding from the state of California to address the impact of Covid-19 on AAPI communities, including research and analysis into reported hate incidents.

Today’s stereotypes — of API people as foreigners, fungible, submissive, unfair competitors, and a model minority — come from the past, says Jerry Kang, an expert on Asian American communities and law professor at the UCLA School of Law. The record includes the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 that barred Chinese immigrants – a law that lasted well into the mid-20th century — and internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. “The past is not the past,” he says.

Translate COVID is an informational site run by UCLA that tries to bridge that gap. It has resources in 60 different languages and that number is growing. Karen Umemoto is the director of UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and helped create the site. (Umemoto was interviewed.)

Alain Mabanckou, a widely translated French Congolese writer and professor at UCLA, believes that vetting a translator’s national or ethnic origin is a form of “discrimination” and “racism.” “One simply cannot fight against exclusion by reinventing new ways of marginalizing people,” Mabanckou said in an email, “for this would ultimately lead to a situation whereby one could only understand or speak for people who are assumed to be like us.”

Communities have three options for dealing with that threat: They can defend those properties using sea walls and buffering beaches; they can learn to live with higher waters; or they can retreat, moving to higher ground. The last option is often the least popular, says Julia Stein, a project director at the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “That’s just not a conversation that a lot of coastal communities want to have,” she says.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s James Salzman) Over the past pandemic year, American billionaires have grown $1.3 trillion richer, the beneficiaries of a soaring stock market. Income inequality has widened. One response is imposing new taxes on wealth, such as those just introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), but that approach faces significant political hurdles.

But it is possible the administration could have “a significant impact,” by using a section of the Clean Air Act, said Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA Law School. It may be able to use §111(d), a part of the law that deals with existing, as opposed to new emitters, and compels states to create their own plans. In this case that could be a plan to eliminate methane from leaking wells.

AB 1195 is largely driven by a recent study from UCLA’s Water Resources Group that dug into the failures at Sativa and the challenges faced by the 29 other disadvantaged community providers in the same area. In Sativa’s case, auditors found the district had no books, nor documentation for its receipts. It had been filing fabricated reports to the state Controller’s Office for years, according to a presentation by Madelyn Glickfeld, executive director of the UCLA Water Resources Group and one of the UCLA report’s authors.

Some experts still see plenty of reasons for caution — at least for the time-being — and say it might not be the right treatment for everyone. “It seems to induce a one to 2 week alleviation of depression,” said Charles S. Grob, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine, who has studied therapeutic uses of psychedelics. “The issue is, the depression returns.”

Summing up the opprobrium, Dr. Sarah Roberts of UCLA described Substack as “a dangerous threat to traditional news media,” “a threat to journalism,” and “incredibly dangerous and damaging to the fourth estate (journalism),” which she suggested is “one of the few failsafes against anti-democratic maneuvers.” “Please,” Roberts demanded, “do not write for or pay for Substack. I have to say it. I believe it’s dangerous.”

Now that researchers know more about the COVID-19 vaccine, pediatric clinical trials are finally underway. Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting ongoing trials in kids 12 and older, says Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., M.P.H., Professor of Epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Experts hope to see results in the next few months.

In some ways, our systems of science have worked brilliantly, said Ted Porter, a distinguished professor who specializes in the history of science at UCLA. But not in all ways.

“One thing we need to realize is that all mitigation measures are additive. So what that means is … having a physical distance is one of the many mitigation measures that schools can take in order to protect students and teachers, and other staff in the school,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 1:30 mark).

“We’re getting there,” said Dr. Russell Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care doctor who cares for patients at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and other hospitals. “We’re making good progress.”

The study was conducted in Maryland, where immigrants comprise 15% of the population, said Steven Wallace, UCLA Center for Health Policy Research associate center director. Compared to states like California, where immigrants make up almost double that percentage of the state’s population, Maryland has a small share of immigrants. More data would be necessary to establish if the study’s results are generalizable to other parts of the U.S., he said.

For instance, during the first six months of the pandemic, researchers found that white people at UCLA Health hospitals experienced a far larger drop in admissions for non-COVID conditions as compared to Black patients with similar medical issues. Better outpatient care could have helped prevent those hospitalizations, said Dr. Richard Leuchter, a resident physician at UCLA Health. He’s lead author of the study, released Thursday ahead of its publication in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

“Few studies have examined the role of social determinants of oral health,” said [UCLA’s] Nadereh Pourat, the lead author of the policy briefing paper. “Our study found striking disparities in oral health status when we examined a broad array of socioeconomic and environmental factors, with income being the most influential of these indicators.”

“Follicles go through cycles of growth, degeneration, and regeneration—whereby almost all the hairs on the top of your head are in what’s called anogen, where the hair shaft is growing out. Meanwhile, some of the follicles — maybe 5% to 10% — are in a stage called telogen, where the bottom of the follicle has degenerated and the follicle is not making new hair shaft,” said UCLA’s William Lowry.