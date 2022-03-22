UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

COVID cases in California | New York Times

A site that collects sewage from Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties reported a 26-fold increase in coronavirus levels in the past 15 days, federal data shows. “Today we have a much lower case count, but that’s today, and that doesn’t mean we have a handle on what’s coming,” Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told me.

L.A. Russian festival cuts ‘Russian’ from name | Los Angeles Daily News

Jared McBride, assistant adjunct professor of history at UCLA, said for years the word “Russian” was a word that united many expats from the former Soviet Union. But that might change. For someone who is Jewish, grew up in Ukraine, spoke Russian at home and was not very religious simply because it was not allowed during the Soviet era, he said, it might be challenging to explain their complex identity and why they identify themselves as Russian.

Trans youth at risk of losing gender-affirming care | National Public Radio

A report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law estimates that more than 54,000 transitioning transgender youth ages 13 through 17 are at risk of losing access to gender-affirming medical care, even in cases where doctors, therapists and parents concur with the need for those treatments. And in at least three states — Alabama, North Carolina and Oklahoma — lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impact about 4,000 18-to-20-year-olds. (UCLA’s Kerith Conron is quoted.)

Video artist Ulysses Jenkins gets close-up at Hammer | Los Angeles Times

More than two decades before companies like Skype helped make two-way video calls part of everyday life, Jenkins had improvised his own teleconferencing system and used it to make art… “Televiews and Cable Radio” is now on view at the [UCLA] Hammer Museum as part of the artist’s ongoing retrospective, “Ulysses Jenkins: Without Your Interpretation.” The show was organized by Hammer associate curator Erin Christovale and curator Meg Onli, formerly of the ICA Philadelphia, where it went on view late last year.

Women-led organization serves Indigenous migrants | KABC-TV

CIELO trains and empowers interpreters to serve Indigenous communities from across Latin America. Their research is filling in gaps in government data like the U.S. Census.

Cartographer Mariah Tso at the UCLA Bunche Center and CIELO created an interactive map currently featured at LACMA. It identifies more than a dozen Indigenous languages spoken in L.A. County alone.

‘The Power of the Dog’ signals revival of Westerns | Reuters

In recent decades [Westerns have] experienced fallow periods depending on public tastes, but the combination of spectacular landscapes and classic themes such as good versus evil has often proven irresistible for filmmakers … “Any time anything is successful in Hollywood, it’s going to spawn imitation,” said Jonathan Kuntz, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Is new omicron subvariant dangerous? | Newsweek

Shangxin Yang, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), said in a statement last week that the difference between BA.1 and BA.2 is extremely small. “Fundamentally, I don’t see much different in BA.1 and BA.2,” he said. “There’s not even a single bit of evidence that BA.2 is more pathogenic than BA.1. One clear piece of evidence is that despite an increase of cases of BA.2, the death rate continues to decline.”

California’s homelessness crisis worsening | Guardian

A report by the University of California, Los Angeles last year estimated that overdoses were a leading cause of death of unhoused people during the pandemic. Data analyses have revealed other disturbing trends: one UCLA study estimated that at least 269,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12 in the state were experiencing homelessness before the pandemic; in LA county, Black residents were four times as likely to be unhoused; and also in LA, there was a 20% jump in the number of unhoused seniors, with nearly 5,000 elderly people living outside before Covid arrived.

What is the ‘75 Hard’ challenge and is it safe? | Prevention

Dana Ellis Hunnes is a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center … similarly questions the feasibility of the plan’s approach to exercise. “Ninety minutes of exercise for many people can feel incredibly daunting, and not everyone lives in a safe place, or has access to a safe, clean environment to exercise outside in,” she says.

4 triggers that can cause a bipolar episode | Good Housekeeping

One of the tougher parts about living with bipolar disorder is that you can be going about your life, functioning pretty well, when a manic or depressive episode suddenly gets triggered. “Those episodes can last anywhere from two weeks to eight months or even longer, depending on how effective the treatment is,” says David Miklowitz, PhD, distinguished professor of psychiatry at UCLA Semel Institute and author of “The Bipolar Disorder Survival Guide.”

Reimagining the ‘curbside’ in city living | Forbes

As one urban planning expert, Professor Donald Shoup of UCLA, put it, “There’s an obscene amount of asphalt and the city makes it hard to use for anything else.” Meanwhile, “Parking hasn’t changed since 1935, when the parking meter was invented.” Still, entrepreneurs and visionaries have figured out ways to reuse that asphalt, from a night market in Miami to the popular Cicalevia bike and walk event that takes over parts of Los Angeles.

Eliminating contaminants in California drinking water | CalMatters

Latino communities and those with larger populations of other people of color are more likely to have drinking water with average levels of hexavalent chromium above 5 parts per billion, according to Lara Cushing, a UCLA assistant professor of environmental health who conducted a recent study.