UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What is Ramadan? | USA Today

Asma Sayeed, an associate professor of Islamic Studies at UCLA, explained that Ramadan is rooted in many practices, including to “invoke the remembrance of God for a continuous period” and “to celebrate and remember the revelation of the Qur’an as a gift to humanity.”

California’s wild storm | Los Angeles Times

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain pointed to other unusual attributes of the weather system, including a “sting jet,” or localized acceleration of winds next to a low-pressure center. “The name comes from the 3D visualizations of this feature,” he said, “which look a little bit like a scorpion’s tail descending from the sky.” (Swain was also quoted by the Washington Post and SFGate and was cited by KTLA-TV.)

Legal intricacies will determine Trump trial | New York Times

And the [Manhattan] district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, may have to pull off a difficult maneuver, connecting the hush-money cover-up — a potential violation of state law — to a federal election … “Generally, someone can’t be prosecuted for violating a contribution limit in a federal election in a state court,” said Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in election law.

Grand jury: Trump and Stormy Daniels | MSNBC

[District Attorney] Alvin Bragg has a decision to make. What would he have to be able to prove if he was going to make a felony charge? And from what you’ve seen, does he have the goods to do it? “Great question. He’s got a ‘two-step’ here. The first step is easy — that’s showing that they misreported the financial transaction as being legal fees for Cohen rather than hush money for Stormy. But for a felony, it needs to be in furtherance of another crime, and that is what everybody is holding their breath waiting to see.” (approx. 5:30 mark)

‘Identity-inflected issues’ gave us Trump | New York Times

Three books, published in the years following Trump’s election — “Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America” by John Sides of Vanderbilt, Michael Tesler of the University of California–Irvine and Lynn Vavreck of UCLA; “White Identity Politics” by Ashley Jardina of George Mason University; and “Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity” by Lilliana Mason of Johns Hopkins — shed light on Trump’s improbable political longevity. Each points to the centrality of racial animosity.

Amir Fallah feels pull of his Iranian origins | New York Times

Now a contemporary artist based in Los Angeles, Mr. Fallah makes richly ornamental works that merge his two worlds. They combine the themes and patterns found in Persian myths, miniatures and carpets with motifs from Western pop culture, cartoons and graphics … His most recent solo museum exhibition runs through May 14 at the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, which Mr. Fallah attended.

Computer science proof stuns mathematicians | Quanta Magazine

Zander Kelley, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, had sent Sisask and Bloom a paper he’d written with Raghu Meka of the University of California, Los Angeles. Both Kelley and Meka were computer scientists, an intellectual world apart from the additive combinatorics that Sisask and Bloom study … “Meka and Kelley have sort of leapfrogged all this incremental progress,” said Terence Tao, a prominent mathematician at UCLA.

Are kids collateral damage in culture wars? | EdSource

Black students are more often the target of racial hostility than any other group of students, according to “Educating for a Diverse Democracy in California,” a joint report by the UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education and Access and the Civic Engagement Research Group at UC Riverside. As part of the study, the researchers surveyed 150 California principals about how the political dynamics of communities have impacted schools … “Much of the political dynamics that have been playing out in conservative grassroots activism is also occurring in many California communities, with serious consequences for education,” [UCLA’s John] Rogers said.

Do COVID boosters boost your risk of later infection? | Associated Press

Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine, microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles, similarly pointed out the biases of such studies. “There are reasons why certain people would be boosted or not boosted, and how often they get tested …and those factors certainly will affect how much risk for infection they face, and how efficiently an asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic infection would be diagnosed or not diagnosed,” he said.

Fungus spotlights infection control at hospitals | Washington Post

The havoc Candida auris could inflict on hospitals came on Shaunte Walton’s radar in 2019 when she read about facilities that had to tear down pipes and replace contaminated flooring and ceiling tiles. Walton, who oversees infection control for UCLA Health in Los Angeles, said a new electronic records system to identify high-risk patients for testing and target their rooms for intense disinfecting was crucial to preventing an outbreak when 11 patients tested positive in 2021.

Does working out at night hurt sleep? | Consumer Reports

Exercise increases heart rate and body temperature. There’s a general consensus that when these are higher, people don’t sleep as well, says Trent Yamamoto, lab coordinator of Brett Dolezal’s UC Fit Digital Health Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory at the UCLA School of Medicine. That’s why some people have the idea that they should limit evening activity. But, he says, “whether evening exercise is chosen out of preference or necessity, recent studies have shown that exercising at night doesn’t necessarily have a negative impact on sleep.”

Virus-fighting cells more efficient in females | Reuters

“While it is well-known that males have more NK cells compared to females, we did not understand why the increased number of NK cells was not more protective during viral infections,” study coauthor Dr. Maureen Su, of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said in a statement. “It turns out that females have more UTX in their NK cells than do males, which allows them to fight viral infections more efficiently.”