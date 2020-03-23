UCLA Medical Center is one of several centers around the country involved in the clinical trials [that started Thursday], involving about 1000 patients. Dr. Otto Yang of UCLA Medical Center, the principal investigator on the study, said only selected patients will start receiving Remdesivir..., administered by daily injection. “There are very strict criteria. They have to be adults. They have to be ill enough to be admitted to the hospital and show signs of COVID-19 that are significant clinically,” Yang said.

Health experts say it’s enough to clean frequently with soap, alcohol or bleach-based products. “You don’t need any unusual procedures or cleaning agents,” says Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. (Brewer is also quoted in the Ventura County Star and Daily Beast.)

“Those statements are, in my mind, a game changer,” said Gilbert Gee, a professor with UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “Now, they’ve basically made it okay to have anti-Asian bias.”

“Trying to preserve some sense of normalcy is really important for people’s well-being,” said Dr. Russell G. Buhr, a pulmonologist at UCLA Health. Maintaining a routine, he said, like getting up and getting dressed and doing what you usually do, can positively affect mental health. “And good mental health promotes good physical health,” he added.

Dr. Jonathan Fielding, who led the L.A. County Department of Public Health from 1998 to 2014, said there was a significant nationwide reduction in staff and resources at health departments during his tenure. That’s making it harder for authorities to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, said Fielding, now a professor at the School of Public Health at UCLA.

But Ferrer isn’t the only one making the case for bringing homeless people into shelters to protect them against the outbreak. Randall Kuhn, a public health professor at UCLA, says the shelters are a reasonable trade-off of risks. “You’re gaining detection and sanitation at the cost of proximity. As long as the risks of proximity can be managed, that’s a good trade-off,” Kuhn says.

Dr. Wally Ghurabi, ER medical director at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, said the hospital team preparing for a surge in COVID-19 patients meets more than once a day to discuss staffing needs. If needed, nurses who don’t typically treat patients, such as those who teach or work in administration, could be asked to help out, he said. “I’ve been through so many disasters,” he said, citing the Northridge earthquake and the market crash. “What we’re doing now is way, way more than those days, as far as preparation, working hard to make sure we’re ready.” (UCLA’s Dr. Folasade May is also quoted.)

Still, some experts believe that, throughout the outbreak, the greatest effects will remain localized in large urban centers. “The bottom line is, every epidemic is local, and the social networks and the physical infrastructure in any specific geographic area will determine the spread of the epidemic,” Jeffrey D. Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told me.

“The cat is out of the bag,” says Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. … “There’s life after COVID-19. We will ultimately recover. But it takes the world’s solidarity and global effort, and all of us working together to do our part.”

Vickie Mays, a professor of psychology at UCLA and a clinical psychologist trained in disaster and emergency response, said much of the anxiousness from those who are in isolation today—aside from the significant job and health concerns — is a product of modern media. “The combination of all news channels — CNN, MSNBC, Fox News — it’s constant,” said Mays. “What you’re getting is people are being overloaded with information that keeps changing.”

Take Wyoming. It has the fourth-lowest share of homosexual couples of all American states. Yet a quarter of them are raising children, compared with 9% in Washington, DC and 16% in California, according to an analysis of Census Bureau and polling data by the Williams Institute at the University of California at Los Angeles. In Laramie County, the most populous corner of the state, that rate rises to 43%.

[A] precinct-based analysis in Illinois by the University of California Los Angeles Policy & Politics Initiative found that Biden took only about a quarter of the Hispanic vote in Chicago… In Arizona, multiple generations of citizenship have created viewpoints that differ from communities that only recently immigrated to the U.S., said [UCLA’s] Matt Barreto, co-founder of Latino Decisions. “Arizona is a little bit different in that you do need to understand how to communicate and message to some of those Latino communities who don’t have immigrant parents or even immigrant grandparents,” Barreto said.