The crisis existed before the pandemic began in spring 2020, but was exacerbated in the past year, according to the report from the Center for Civil Rights Remedies, an initiative of the Civil Rights Project at the University of California at Los Angeles. The authors analyzed reams of federal and state data for thousands of school districts, and the report will be released Tuesday. “Pre-pandemic, we were doing a miserable job,” co-author Daniel J. Losen said in an interview. “And now, kids are returning to school after more trauma, loss and instructional time.”

The county’s chief executive officer submitted a plan last May to the Board of Supervisors to improve the county’s homelessness prevention efforts. One piece is an assessment tool developed by researchers at UCLA and the University of Chicago that identifies people who are most at risk for becoming homeless, including vulnerable people served through the healthcare and jail systems.

According to mid-January data from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape survey — a project I help manage — just 37 percent of Republicans were confident that the 2020 election was conducted fairly and accurately.

Part of the issue for AAPI seniors is the cost of living. California, New York, and Hawaii, which boast thriving Asian American communities, draw 54 percent of Asian seniors. However, the cost of living in these states is high, which makes people who are already cash-strapped struggle to afford food, says May C. Wang, DrPH, professor in the department of community health sciences at the University of California Los Angeles.

Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, added that as people continue to get vaccinated into the spring and summer, he expects that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will relax some of its guidelines and restrictions.

An example of a fund that does jump over this much-higher hurdle is Renaissance Technologies’ Medallion Fund, a hedge fund that has produced an incredible 39% annualized return over the 33 calendar years through 2020, versus “just” 11% annualized for an index fund. Bradford Cornell, an emeritus finance professor at UCLA, told me in an interview that it is impossible to attribute that fund’s outperformance to mere luck.

Whether it’s labeled vegan, vegetarian, or plant-based, this type of collagen is constructed in a lab without any animal by-products. “It’s made from genetically modified yeast and/or bacteria, which have had human genes that code for collagen added to their genetic structure — hence the genetic modification,” says Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Still, BMI is widely used today in health care settings, most often for epidemiological or public health purposes, in clinical environments and by insurance companies, says Dr. Janet Tomiyama, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of California Los Angeles. ”It was considered an advancement at the time to just look at someone’s weight by incorporating aspects of their height,” explains Dr. Tomiyama, who also serves as director of the UCLA Dieting, Stress and Health Laboratory. “Now, we know based on the science that it has many flaws.”