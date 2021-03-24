UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Babies will pay more attention to baby talk than regular speech, regardless of which languages they’re used to hearing, according to a study by UCLA’s Language Acquisition Lab and 16 other labs around the globe. … “Crucially for parents, we found that development of learning and attention is similar in infants, whether they’re learning one or two languages,” said Megha Sundara, a UCLA linguistics professor and director of the Language Acquisition Lab. (UCLA’s Victoria Mateu was also quoted.) Also: City News Service, MyNewsLA, Science Daily, Daily Mail, Asian News International and KABC-TV.

There is an added psychological burden when an acute trauma, such as a shooting, occurs in the midst of chronic stress like a global pandemic, said Emanuel Maidenberg, a psychiatrist at UCLA who studies panic, depression and coping amid disasters. “Emotional reactions to horrific events — fear, anger, frustration, helplessness — these are normal responses to a mass shooting in ordinary times,” he said. “But in the pandemic context, we’ve been operating with an elevated baseline level of stress for quite some time.”

A new report from the Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the University of California at Los Angeles finds that all students with disabilities suffered more from loss of special education and other support and services than regular education students — and the losses were great for students of color with disabilities.

The other found that only seven out of 14,990 workers at UC San Diego Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles tested positive two or more weeks after receiving a second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. Both reports, published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, show how well the vaccines work in the real world, and during a period of intense transmission. (Also: City News Service.)

“Apparently what happened was AztraZeneca announced the data based on their planned interim trial results from February 17, which showed 79% efficacy. And then the Data Safety and Monitoring Board said, ‘Wait a minute, we actually have additional data from after February 17 and you should include that as well.’ Which suggests that the overall efficacy may closer to the range of 65 to 75%, rather than 79%,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:00 mark).

About a decade ago, the UCLA Labor Center interviewed nearly 2,000 workers here in Los Angeles County, including “interviews with unauthorized immigrants and other vulnerable workers who are often missed in standard surveys,” and estimated that employers in the county ripped off employees to the tune of more than $26 million weekly.

“It’s not a zero risk scenario — remember there is a small possibility that they can be transmitting the virus to other people,” said UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who said her family members — including those vaccinated — in the Los Angeles area will be holding a Zoom seder for a second year in a row.

Researchers found that allowing evictions to continue in these states caused as many as 433,700 excess cases of Covid-19 and 10,700 additional deaths in the U.S. between March and September, before the CDC ban went into effect nationwide. “When you’re looking at an infectious disease like Covid-19, evictions can have an impact not only on the health of evicted families, but also on the health of the broader community,” said Kathryn Leifheit, one of the study’s authors and a postdoctoral fellow at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

(Analysis co-written by UCLA’s Ninez Ponce and Erin Manalo-Pedro) Filipinx/a/o (hereafter referred to as Filipinx) Americans are 4% of nurses in the United States but account for 32% of nurse COVID-19 deaths. The aggregation of Asian American COVID-19 data, lumping all Asian subgroups together, obscures the scattered reports that demonstrate a continued surge of Filipinx nurses deaths.

Specifically, nearly 70% of patients ultimately achieved a 50% drop in pain by one year out. About 43% achieved a 75% reduction, a result that study author Dr. Siddharth Padia characterized as “essentially pain-free.” “We have the potential to completely disrupt and change the way patients are treated for knee osteoarthritis,” said Padia, a professor of radiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The UCLA research team, led by distinguished professor Dr. Cun-Yu Wang, chair of oral biology at the dentistry school, demonstrated that by targeting a vulnerability in the cellular process of tumor duplication and immunity, they could affect tumor cells’ response to immunotherapy. (Wang and UCLA’s Dr. Paul Krebsbach were quoted.)

Timothy Ho, from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, and colleagues investigated postvisit patient understanding about newly prescribed medications among 81 patients aged 50 years and older (111 newly prescribed medications) seen for an outpatient office visit. Patient survey responses were compared to information conveyed by physicians using audio recordings of office visits.