A study of the top 252 English-language movies released in 2021demonstrates how significantly people of color drive box office revenue, particularly on opening weekends. The ninth installment of the respected UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report chronicles the notable rise in on-camera representation in top films over the last decade. The report also documents the relatively slow growth in behind-the-camera roles for people of color, particularly women and particularly among Latinos. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón are quoted. Also: Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Forbes, HuffPost, KABC-TV and KPCC-FM.)

Few evicted from Echo Park now in stable housing | Los Angeles Times

A year after authorities removed a homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake, resulting in 179 arrests, few residents from the encampment have received long-term housing, and many others remain on a waiting list, according to a study published Wednesday by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy. Researchers analyzed data from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and found that of the 183 people who were on the “Echo Park Lake placements list,” only 17 received long-term housing, while 48 remain on a waiting list. At least 15 went back to living on the streets, and six had died. (Also: City News Service, KCBS-TV, KABC-TV and KPCC-FM.)

Muslim U.S. citizens allege bias at the border | Wall Street Journal

Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, said he believes questioning such as what Mr. Kariye and the other plaintiffs say they experienced is unconstitutional. “It has nothing to do with whether they have a right to enter the United States, [and] also could chill the exercise of their religious practices,” he said.

Federal funds running out for COVID tests, vaccines | KNBC-TV

COVID testing and vaccines for people who are uninsured are in jeopardy … “If we are going to start limiting this, when the pandemic is not yet over, we’re really condemning a lot of people to unnecessary illness, severe disease and possibly death,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

For years, I Anglicized my Mexican last name | Los Angeles Times

English-language supremacists led many states, including California, to make English their official language … “The general promotion of English was rationalized to secure Anglo ‘American’ identity dominance, used to develop and maintain white privilege,” according to Reynaldo Macías, a UCLA professor of linguistics.

How boy with paralyzing condition walked on his own | Los Angeles Times

But additional blessings were needed for Efraín to be made whole. Blessing No. 3 was his parents’ decision to risk everything by immigrating to the United States in 2018. The fourth was a surgical procedure called rotationplasty, performed by a team of UCLA specialists. (UCLA’s Dr. Anthony Scaduto and Dr. Nicholas Bernthal are quoted.)

Why is it so windy lately? | KABC-TV

Marilyn Raphael, a professor of geography at UCLA, has crunched the numbers over approximately 60 years. She said the data suggests that late in winter, Southern Californians tend to experience more instances of Santa Ana wind events in non-El Niño years. “We have fewer events, and they don’t last as long,” said Raphael about the number of wind events in El Niño years.

The fight to tax the super-rich | Capital & Main

“In theory, a wealth tax is a good idea because the income tax does a relatively poor job of taxing income for capital, especially at the top end of income distribution,” says Eric Zolt, a law professor and tax expert at UCLA. “But it’s challenging to do.” Zolt notes that it may be easier to establish a wealth tax on the state level, since a federal law might run into constitutional issues, particularly in front of the current, conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill worse than it sounds | Intelligencer

Public-school counselors would be required by law to out them to their parents, who may be unsupportive or abusive. It’s also dangerous: According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, 22 percent of houseless youth are LGBTQ+ even though they account for just 7 percent of the overall population, and around half say they were thrown out of their homes by disapproving parents.

High school’s racist performance at Disney World | HuffPost

Lauren van Schilfgaarde, the director of the Tribal Legal Development Clinic at the UCLA School of Law … pointed out the hypocrisy of American identity simultaneously erasing a culture and co-opting it. “By incorporating Natives into school mascots and logos, Natives can both be reduced to mythic and cartoonish, (i.e. non-existent), status, while also allowing non-Natives to borrow from and fetishize Native imagery to propel American ‘belonging,’” she said.

Natural disaster made monkeys age faster | Scientific American

“You don’t typically have before and after samples for humans that are going through horrific events,” says behavioral ecologist Daniel Blumstein of the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. The information from these monkeys “does offer an opportunity, and they really mined it.”

Ukraine crisis disrupts global supply chains | Forbes

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Beyond soaring energy prices and the horrendous humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the rest of world will suffer from the ripple effects of Russia’s war. Russia’s war is sending shockwaves through the global economy, reverberating across the intricately intertwined global supply chain.

Device would administer oxygen intravenously | WebMD

You can’t just inject oxygen into the bloodstream directly because it will make an air bubble that could block a blood vessel, like what happens when divers get the bends after coming back to the surface too quickly after diving, says Peyman Benharash, MD, a heart surgeon and director of the Adult ECMO Program at UCLA. With this new nanotechnology approach, “the balls of oxygen are trapped in fat and slowly released to prevent the bends from happening,” he says.

Key protein’s role in Parkinson’s disease | Medical Xpress

Now, a research collaboration led by UCLA investigators has brought new light to the mechanisms controlling Drp1 and the fission of mitochondria. The findings could advance the fight against Parkinson’s and a variety of other diseases… “With a critically important pathway such as Drp1, there might be multiple proteins we could use to intervene and ultimately control Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Ming Guo, the corresponding author of the study and a professor of neurology and of molecular and medical pharmacology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Relaxing COVID restrictions ‘a deadly mistake’ | Governing

A last-minute deal to provide $15 billion for health costs fell apart before last week’s $1.5 trillion spending bill was passed. That will have almost immediate consequences … “I think this is a deadly mistake,” says David Eisenman, a physician at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Congress is making a potentially deadly mistake by waiting to invest until there’s another surge” … Although cases have plummeted in the U.S., they have started rising again in parts of Western Europe and Asia.