UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Ann Philbin has transformed the Hammer | New York Times

But now, 24 years after Philbin agreed to sign on as the museum’s director for what she had once thought would be a five-year stint in Los Angeles, the Hammer is finally concluding a $90 million stop-and-start renovation project with the opening of a prominent entrance that integrates the museum onto the streetscape of Wilshire Boulevard, one of the city’s main thoroughfares. (Philbin and UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky and Lari Pittman were quoted.)

Afrofuturism is getting its due | NBC News

After Butler died in 2006, “it did feel for a while we were scattering apart,” said Tananarive Due, an African American author and screenwriter who teaches Black horror at the University of California, Los Angeles. In fact, Due said, around the same time many independent bookstores that carried Black speculative fiction closed.

Where to find trustworthy weather forecasting | Los Angeles Times

This winter, as atmospheric rivers slam into California one after another, Daniel Swain isn’t just worried about rain and flooding. The UCLA climate scientist, who has devoted his life to studying weather, keeps an eye out for a different type of storm. “A lot of noise,” he says. “A lot of confusion.”

UCLA’s future doctors find their path | Spectrum News 1

The excitement was palpable as a class of soon-to-be doctors found out where they’ll be training for their residency at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine’s annual match day. Fourth-year med student Makana Williams was among them, having learned earlier in the week that she matched into a dermatology program, a field lacking women of color like Williams. (Williams and UCLA’s Dr. Lee Miller were interviewed.)

Autism prevalence rises again | New York Times

“I have a feeling that this is just more discovery,” said Catherine Lord, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles medical school, who was not involved in the research. “The question is what’s happening next to these kids, and are they getting services?”

Why do doctors and family weight-shame? | National Geographic

Stigmatizing people for their weight is “the last acceptable form of bias,” says A. Janet Tomiyama, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a leading researcher in the field.

Celebrities facing backlash for crypto promotion | New York Times

Celebrities with great taste will not necessarily give solid guidance on investments, especially if they are making an undisclosed endorsement, said Andrew Verstein, an expert on business law at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The problem is that you might be getting an investment that is unsound or that you don’t understand, or both,” he said.

Winnie the Pooh horror film pulled in Hong Kong | NPR

Michael Berry, director for the University of California Los Angeles Center for Chinese Studies, told NPR that a film like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey would be up against a number of hurdles regardless of the Xi connection. “Firstly, there is a quota system in China that strictly limits the number of foreign films distributed; because of this quota, most studios submit big tentpole films like Marvel and DC superhero movies or big-budget war films. Smaller films often have trouble getting access to the market,” Berry said.

State is investing in teachers, but is it enough? | EdSource

A recent survey of teachers by the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools revealed that 40% of teachers have considered leaving the profession. Most of the 4,600 teachers who took the survey say increasing pay would be the best way to improve teacher retention, followed by smaller class sizes, stronger discipline policies for students, better staffing and more manageable workloads.