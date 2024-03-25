UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

This scan could one day detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease | Parade

While eye scans can’t yet diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, Dr. Simon Law, MD, an ophthalmologist at UCLA Health, says these studies are helping doctors better understand the connection between the eye and Alzheimer’s disease. “It’s an exciting development,” he adds.

Who is betting on sports? Gambling and race | CNN

“Number one: Gambling is a human condition. Number two: Certainly we’re learning more and more that gambling is disproportionately affecting communities of color. And it’s the same risk factors: poverty, lack of resources, all sorts of social determinants of health that are leading to communities of color taking larger and larger risks than say, other ethnic communities in America,” said Dr. Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. (approx. :40 mark).

‘Qualified immunity’ protects officer in shooting case | Los Angeles Times

Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA law professor, said it was “precisely the kind of case that should be decided by a jury,” given the dispute over the final shots. And yet, “what qualified immunity did in this case,” Schwartz said, was remove that decision from a federal jury, even “after the judges had concluded that a reasonable jury could have found that this conduct was unconstitutional.” Schwartz said the decision was “emblematic” of two major problems with qualified immunity.

Spring allergy season is getting worse | New York Times

Many people with nasal congestion or a runny nose may assume that they have a cold. Though allergy and cold symptoms can be similar, allergies often make the eyes, nose, throat, mouth or ears itchy, said Dr. Rita Kachru, chief of clinical allergy and immunology at UCLA Health. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. John Mafi was quoted by the New York Times.)

What oncologists glean from Kate Middleton news | Los Angeles Times

Other than that, “it can be anything in the abdominal cavity — ovary, colon, appendix, stomach,” said Dr. Beth Karlan, a gynecologic oncologist at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Any of the organs you think of in your tummy could have a malignancy.” (Karlan was also quoted by Time and UCLA’s Dr. Fola May was quoted by the Washington Post.)

Why are more Americans dying alone? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Stefan Timmermans) We have spent eight years studying the unclaimed of L.A. County, trying to understand who they are, why they are being abandoned and what accounts for their rising numbers. Some observers are inclined to attribute the rise in unclaimed bodies to the costs of funerals, but over 40 years, the number of L.A.’s unclaimed has not fluctuated with poverty levels.

A UCLA study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a drug already used to treat patients with late-stage cancer can also improve survival rates for those with earlier stages of the disease.

What would make the subway feel safer? | New York Times

Some experts believe more must be done to keep guns out of the system. Rigorous and widespread bag checks, which the police already conduct at random, are an effective way to achieve that goal, said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, the interim dean at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.

How abortion pill case could affect millions of Californians | LAist

Amanda Barrow, a senior staff attorney at UCLA’s Center on reproductive health, law and policy who is not directly involved in the case, shares some of those concerns. “If the Supreme Court affirms the 5th circuit's decision, it would reinstate onerous restrictions on mifepristone not just in states with restrictions or bans, but also in states like California where abortion is legal and even constitutionally protected,” she said.

Is my kid’s LAUSD campus safe from earthquakes? | LAist

If you do find out that one of the unimproved buildings is on your kid's campus, should you be worried? “The fact that the building is on this list doesn't automatically make it a highly vulnerable building,” said Henry Burton, an associate professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at UCLA. “Because of the number of variables that are involved it's very hard to say if there's a building that's in imminent danger.”

Newly approved cancer drug targets pancreatic cancer | Fox News

“I am hopeful that this regimen represents a new reference — meaning we will add to this in the future,” Dr. Zev Wainberg, professor of medicine and co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital. “We needed clarity on the data before proceeding, which the Phase 3 trial provides.”

Middle age's hidden perils — and possibilities — for the aging brain | Axios

People experience cognitive decline at different rates and times but there are a few changes that happen in everyone's brain as they age … The retrieval of memories slows down. It can take longer to come up with a list of words that start with the letter “f” or remember the name of a movie. But, “as long as the memory is there, it is just age-associated,” says Keith Vossel, professor of neurology and director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at UCLA.

Heat protections for California indoor workers in flux | National Public Radio

Only four states — California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado — have rules protecting outdoor workers, like people in agriculture or construction, when temperatures get dangerously hot — in the 80's. Only two states — Minnesota and Oregon — protect indoor workers. “That means workers in 45 states across this country have no legal protections, no legal rights to protections from heat exposure from their employers,” says Kevin Riley, director of the Labor Occupational Safety and Health program at UCLA.

Wyoming bans gender transition care for minors | New York Times

In Wyoming, about 200 people between 13 and 17 identify as transgender, according to an estimate by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law School from 2022.

Weekend rains not the end of L.A.'s winter conditions | Los Angeles Times

“While the winter season may be drawing to a close, it looks like California and the broader West will see at least one more 7-10+ day period of winter-like conditions beginning this weekend,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said in a blog post this week.