UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

How long should social distancing continue? | MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams”

“I think this is a very dangerous strategy, and that we’re going to be losing any ground that we will have gained at a critical moment by keeping people in place. Any country that has had any measure of success in being able to slow the spread of this virus has taken very strong measures of… having social distancing and restricting movement of people. We here in the United States have no idea how many cases we have right now because the testing has… been so far behind,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin.

Now the algorithms are in charge | Washington Post

UCLA professor Sarah T. Roberts, author of “Behind the Screen: Content Moderation in the Shadows of Social Media,” said Facebook’s hand may have been forced. In Manila, the Filipino capital where Facebook indirectly employs thousands of content moderators, the government enacted a citywide quarantine. Regardless of Facebook’s motivation, Roberts said the experience will reveal how much human reviewers impact our collective well-being and experience of the Internet.

Hospitals slow down surgery to prepare for coronavirus cases | Los Angeles Times Column

Dr. Robert Cherry, chief medical and quality officer at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, said each surgical unit is constantly reviewing which operations should go ahead as scheduled and which can be delayed so that beds and medical gear are conserved. That can involve tough calls, because one thing we do know about coronavirus is that it has the potential to spread rapidly. “We are now [at] anywhere from 35% to 40% of our normal surgical volume,” Cherry said, a slowdown designed in case of a need to accommodate a crush of very sick patients. But among the procedures going forward as planned, Cherry said, are surgeries for cancer and cardiovascular disease.

“I think it’s certainly a warning sign for us, that we need to continue to be prepared and continue to use physical distancing measures that we’re doing. I think that we probably will be fortunate to have less dense populations than in New York City, so hopefully that will also help us,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 2:20 mark). (Kim-Farley is also quoted in the Los Angeles Times and the Orange County Register.)

“All voters should have access to this in their states. They should be able to sign up as permanent absentee voters,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto.

Experts answer the latest questions about coronavirus | People

“There is laboratory-based research in cells and culture systems that malaria drugs do have some antiviral effects, but we really need to see what happens in humans,” [UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner] says. “We’ve been falsely optimistic for years, based on what experimental studies show in laboratories and even in animals, but we need to do human clinical trials first.”

Coronavirus cases in Santa Monica jump to 12 | Santa Monica Daily Press

Locally, the UCLA Health system is increasing hospital surge capacity as Ronald Reagan Medical Center and UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, said Dr. Wally Ghurabi, medical director of emergency services at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. UCLA Health President Johnese Spisso said the hospitals were canceling elective surgeries, which has cut total surgeries by half.