What you really need to know about intermittent fasting and heart health | GQ

People can’t always recall what they ate, for example, or they might even fib about it. And given that participants only contributed a 24-hour dietary recall twice throughout the entire survey period, this analysis does not include a lot of data from which to draw conclusions, says Dana Hunnes, registered dietician, Ph.D, senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.”

Why was 2023 such a deadly year in county jails? | Los Angeles Times

“We think about people dying in interactions with the justice system when they’re saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’ with a knee on their neck,” said Nicholas Shapiro, a UCLA researcher who studies Los Angeles jail deaths. “But a lot of these deaths are happening in ‘I can’t breathe’ scenarios due to neglect and a lack of access to healthcare.”

LAUSD fights homelessness | Spectrum News 1

“We know that for students that are unhoused, there’s a higher likelihood that they will find themselves connected with the juvenile justice and subsequently, the adult juvenile system. We know that they are more likely to have children who will then experience homelessness. So the ripple effect is far and wide,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 2:05 mark).

California food program set to run out of money | Newsweek

California has a significant food insecurity problem, with UCLA’s Center for Health Policy and Research finding 3.4 million residents went hungry in 2021, and 39 percent of adults could not afford enough food for themselves.

Dual opioid, alcohol abuse is mistreated in rural America | HealthDay News

Less than 9% of rural Americans who abuse both opioids and alcohol are prescribed medications to treat both disorders, new research reveals … The new study findings “call for a better understanding of these gaps as well as additional support for rural clinicians in providing pharmacological treatment,” wrote the team headed by Emily Kan of UCLA.