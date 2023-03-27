UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hammer renovation goes big | Los Angeles Times

The exterior of the [UCLA] Hammer Museum is ensconced in silvery sheets of rain and heavy fog today. But inside, the atmosphere is even more dramatic. The lobby is completely enveloped in an intricate web of blood-red yarn. Lacy swaths of it drape from the ceiling and crawl up the walls. Threads of the material coil around the stair handrails and spread across the ceiling, like a fungus, nearly obscuring it. (UCLA’s Erin Christovale and Connie Butler were quoted.)

UC to open five new labor centers | LAist-89.3 FM

Tobias Higbie directs the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, and says the centers will be places “where scholars produce research in collaboration with community organizations and labor unions, to address emerging and longstanding problems; try to expand the domain of workers’ rights in the state of California.”

Can California end corporate greenwashing? | Los Angeles Times

“Companies are out there making claims that they’re net zero, or carbon neutral, or that they’re on the path to net zero, and it’s really hard to assess whether those claims are true without understanding what the actual carbon footprint of the company is,” said Julia Stein, deputy director for the Emmett Institute on Climate Change & the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “There’s no mechanism that we have right now that mandates disclosure of those emissions, so this would be a step towards that.”

March 28’s ultra-rare planetary alignment | Popular Science

Although there have been some wild theories about strange happenings during planetary alignments—like an increase in natural disasters—those have generally been debunked. Instead, the reason a planetary alignment is a big deal is that it’s simply cool to see. “You get to see pretty much the whole solar system in one night,” says Rory Bentley, UCLA astronomer and avid stargazer.

Hints into a possible Donald Trump defense | CNN

But policing criminal violations of federal campaign statutes is the purview of the U.S. Department of Justice. And seeking to link federal election law to a potential violation of state law would be difficult, said Richard Hasen, an election law expert and law professor at the University of California-Los Angeles. “It is not a violation of state law to not follow federal law, so it’s hard to see how that federal charge lines up with the state charge,” Hasen said.

Questions after school strike, settlement | Daily Breeze

Chris Zepeda-Millán, chair of UCLA’s labor studies program, said “hands down” UTLA has the advantage at the moment. Not only does UTLA have a larger war chest to sustain a longer strike than SEIU could, Zepeda-Millán said, there are more members of the school board endorsed by UTLA now than during the 2019 strike.

How long can you go without sleep? | Live Science

People who forgo hours of sleep appear awake, but their brain involuntarily goes into a sort of abnormal sleep, which could include intervals of inattention or hallucination. “But sleep takes over, inevitably the brain goes into sleep. When a person tells me ‘I haven’t slept in weeks,’ that’s nearly impossible,” said Dr. Alon Avidan who leads the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Medicaid money for housing | Associated Press

Over five years the program has reduced expensive hospital stays and emergency room visits for people on Medicaid, saving taxpayers an average of $383 per patient per year, according to an analysis by researchers at UCLA.

Iowa’s ‘bathroom bill’ in effect | Des Moines Register

The UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute — a center for research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy — in September 2020 estimated 9.5% of American youth ages 13 to 17 were LGBTQ — nearly 2 million youth. That included an estimated 19,000 LGBTQ youth in Iowa ages 13-17, about 800 of whom are transgender.

Cafeteria mural looks critically at foodways | Capital & Main

Some 41% of Latino adults in California are unable to afford enough food, according to the UCLA California Health Interview Survey. Limited income creates limited food choices, leading to a reliance on cheap, processed, sugar-rich foods as well as a disconnect from traditional and healthier foodways.

Community safeguards block for next disaster | Spectrum News 1

No one can predict when the next big disaster will be, but we can all be prepared. Only 40 percent of Californians have made family disaster plans, according to the California Earthquake Preparedness Survey conducted by the University of California Los Angeles School of Public Health. Less than 20 percent have participated in neighborhood disaster planning.