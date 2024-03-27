UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latino voters will turn out for climate action this election | Newsweek

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Matt Barreto) This year’s presidential election will be a referendum on the future of U.S. climate policy, where the contrast could not be clearer for the largest and youngest minority groups in the country. In his first term, President Joe Biden has led historic climate action, delivering significant legislation to face the climate crisis. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump promises to undo this historic progress on climate policy and expand oil and gas production, which is responsible for the emissions that cause global warming and pollute our air. This existential difference between Biden and Trump will mobilize Latino voters this year.

How AI is improving climate forecasts | Nature

“The trajectory of machine learning for climate projections is looking really promising,” says UCLA computer scientist Aditya Grover. Similar to the early days of weather forecasting, he says, there is a flurry of innovation that promises to transform how scientists model the climate.

Sleeping less raises mortality risk in people with sleep apnea | Health

People with OSA typically experience both issues, according to Jennifer Acostamadiedo, MD, internal medicine physician and sleep medicine specialist at UCLA Health. “When the obstruction happens, you don’t get oxygen,” she told Health. “When you don’t get oxygen, your brain thinks you are dying and activates your sympathetic response — stress mode. The brain is going to do anything to keep you alive, and waking you up makes you breathe.”

Scientists fail to fully explain record global heat | Los Angeles Times

Alex Hall, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at UCLA, said he largely agrees with Schmidt’s assessment that the hypothesized factors alone can’t account for the large temperature anomaly experienced in 2023 and early 2024. He likened it to the emergence of megafires, or extreme wildfires, in the last decade, which wasn’t entirely foreseen.

Engineered cells enhance lung cancer immunotherapy | Medical Xpress

A study by researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center suggests that injecting engineered dendritic cells directly into cancerous lung tumors can help promote a stronger immune response, causing more T cells to become active and attack the cancer more effectively. (Also: ScienceDaily.)

Supreme Court voices doubt in abortion pill case | Christian Science Monitor

That context in particular makes this “the most important abortion case since” the court overturned Roe, says Cathren Cohen, a staff attorney at the UCLA Law Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy.

‘3 Body Problem’ changes disappoint Chinese viewers | Wall Street Journal

The reactions of the Chinese critics come from a wariness many in China have of one-dimensional portrayals of their culture, which can, at times, lead to hypersensitivity, said Michael Berry, a professor of Chinese cultural studies at UCLA.

Democratic Republic of Congo's mpox crisis a 'triple threat' | NPR

“People are very ill, and there’s certainly a risk of dying from it or having long-term consequences,” says Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health who has spent 22 years working on mpox in the DRC.

State mortgage relief program could run out of money | Los Angeles Times

The money will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with two important caveats: According to the California Housing Finance Agency, 60% of the aid must go to households making no more than the area median income, and 40% must go to “socially disadvantaged homeowners.” Those are residents of the neighborhoods most at risk of foreclosure, based on the Owner Vulnerability Index developed by UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

Filmmaker draws censors’ wrath | New York Times

“The choice is clear for a lot of film directors,” said Michael Berry, a professor at UCLA. They can get in line and make propagandistic films, which means they could have successful careers commercially, he said. “Or you turn your back on the Chinese market, then become a dissident director and work internationally.”